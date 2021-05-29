Twin-Turbo Ford Godzilla V8 Engine Reportedly Under Development

Introduced for 2020 as the replacement for the 6.8-liter V10 from the Modular family, the 7.3-liter V8 that Ford calls Godzilla is also offered as a crate engine. The Blue Oval wants $7,000 for a brand-new motor excluding the control pack and accessory drive, which isn’t exactly a lot for a heavy-duty pushrod V8 with 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque.
430 horsepower isn’t too shabby either for the iron-block lump, but Ford won’t stop here. The next step for the gentle giant is the Megazilla, which has been confirmed by product manager Mike Goodwin with more power even though Mike didn’t mention if we can look forward to forced induction.
Be that as it may, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the automaker’s research and development projects that a twin-turbo Godzilla is currently tested in two Super Duty pickup trucks. Described as a “monster” by the tipsters, the force-fed motor is definitely going to impress in an F-350 with dual rear wheels. It may not match the 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm) of the Power Stroke turbo diesel, but it’s a torquey setup nevertheless.
As you can tell from the video at the end of this story, the peeps at Merkel Racing Engines have already boosted the Godzilla to 1,134 horsepower and 1,037 pound-feet (1,406 Nm). But truth be told, their lump isn’t meant for the long haul. Modified with two intercoolers, a couple of 7875 VS Racing billet turbochargers, 1,000-cc injectors, and an OBR controller, the highly-strung motor is certain to wear out prematurely without stronger internals.
Turning our attention back to the report, the sources don’t know if the twin-turbo Godzilla will make it under the hood of the Super Duty, E-Series, or medium-duty trucks. But if this engine does make it to production, you can bet your two cents that Ford Performance will also sell it as a crate engine.
