Ford Megazilla V8 Crate Engine Confirmed With More Power than the 7.3L Godzilla

Godzilla is the name of the only Ford pushrod V8 powerplant offered in series-production vehicles these days, a replacement for the 6.2-liter Boss V8 motor. The 7.3-liter leviathan also happens to be available as a crate engine, but the Blue Oval isn’t going to stop here.
Mike Goodwin from Ford Performance said something very interesting at the 3:30 mark of the following video. “We’re working on a secret project known as the Megazilla.” We don’t know if forced induction is on the menu in the guise of a blower, but Goodwin did mention more power.
As we’re sitting here waiting for new information on the Megazilla, the Blue Oval is developing additional parts for the Godzilla crate engine. The control pack is one of those upgrades, and it allows you to make the motor run into any vehicle you fancy. Mike gives three examples in this regard, namely “Fox-body Mustangs, F-100 pickup trucks," and "an old Bronco.”
The control pack includes the throttle assembly, air box, powertrain control module, and all the necessary wiring. The run stand demonstrated in the following video is configured with the 10R automatic transmission, but fret not because Ford is also developing a control pack that runs the Godzilla independently from the manual that you may combo with the pushrod V8.
But wait, there’s more! The Blue Oval is further sweetening the deal with a FEAD system, which stands for the vehicle’s front-end accessory drives. Air conditioning will be available as an option. Going forward, Ford plans to release the block as a standalone option along with the heads and various crankshafts. Gasket and hardware kits have also been confirmed by Mike.
As a brief refresher, the 7.3-liter Godzilla is rocking 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque in both the F-Series Super Duty and as a crate engine. At the time of writing, the crate version is available to order at $8,150.
