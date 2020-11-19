Procharged 2020 Ford F-250 Godzilla V8 Dyno Run: 583 RWHP and 594 RWTQ

4 That Moment When the Road Is Blocked by a Dinosaur

With 7.3 liters of displacement and a cast-iron block, the Godzilla is one hell of a motor for the Super Duty line of trucks. Also available as a crate engine for a little over eight grand, the eight-cylinder gentle giant with pushrods and port-style fuel injection develops 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. 12 photos



No fewer than four pulley sizes were tested on this particular F-250 before settling for the 3.55-inch unit and just around 8 pounds of boost. Other modifications include a race intake instead of the factory airbox, large-diameter piping, silicone boots, stainless T-bolt clamps, and an intercooler mounted behind the grille with room to spare. In conjunction with HPTuners software for the ECU , the heavy-duty truck laid down 583 horsepower and 594 pound-feet of torque at the wheels.



“To make over 600 RWHP safely and reliably on this 7.3-liter engine, we’re going to need a bigger blower,” explained Sid on the SVTPerformance Forum. “The owner of the truck, Josh, called up ProCharger and ordered a D-1X. We’ll be bolting that on in about six weeks after all the testing and tuning is finished on the current P-1SC setup.”



As for the driving experience, it's suprising to hear that “the truck feels exactly as it did when it was naturally aspirated except now it has about 200 more horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. This F-250 simply does not feel like a 7,000-pound truck any longer."



In addition to ProCharger, you can also extract more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the Godzilla with the help of a Whipple supercharger. The



