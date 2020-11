Godzilla V8-Swapped Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Runs 10.972 Seconds on the 1/4-Mile

ECU

Fast-forward to June 2020, and that’s when the Blue Oval launched the gentle giant as a crate engine for a little over eight grand. One of those powerplants found its way under the hood of a strip-slaying Ford Mustang, the Cobra Jet prepped by Blaine Ramey and a go-faster shop from Jackson, Michigan called Paul's High Performance.The factory-sealed unit sports very few modifications, namely an OBR Control Systemsand a software re-flash of the engine control unit. Connected to a Turbo 400 transmission with a 4,500-rpm stall, you can’t deny this combination is pretty darn perfect for going fast in a straight line. And it should be stupidly fast considering that we’re dealing with 500 horsepower and 500 pound-feet at the crankshaft.Last month at the Milan Dragway in Michigan, the Cobra Jet posted 10.972 seconds at 122.47 mph (197 kph) on the quarter-mile run. Pretty incredible for a curb weight of 3,280 pounds (1,488 kilograms) and no hardware mods to the engine, don’t you think?Approximately 540 of those pounds come courtesy of the Godzilla V8 because the cast-iron block is heavier than the all-aluminum block of the Coyote. Now try to imagine the engine with a hotter cam, stainless-steel headers, a billet intake connected to a bigger throttle body, and upgraded fuel injectors. With a bit of luck, the Cobra Jet may dip into the 9s without resorting to forced induction in the guise of a blower.Speaking of which, the aftermarket has already responded to the need for more suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Whipple has recently launched a 3.0-liter supercharger designed specifically for the Godzilla. With eight pounds of boost and a 132-millimeter throttle body, you can expect roughly 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet.