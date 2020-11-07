Should You Resurface or Replace Your Worn Brake Rotors?

1 Ford Predator V8 Crate Engine Under Development, Likely Launching Next Year

More on this:

Ford Performance Is Charging $130 for a Shelby GT350 Certificate of Authenticity

It’s impossible to mistake the 2015 to 2020 model year GT350 for a different Mustang from the S550 generation because of the Voodoo V8 engine and chassis mods that are unique to this pony car. Ford Performance, on the other hand, is much obliged to charge $129.95 for a Certificate of Authenticity Package that doesn't make too much sense. 11 photos



The GT350 and more track-focused GT350R are the only road-going Fords that feature a flat-plane crankshaft, and this engine design is what produces the distinct growl over the burble of the Coyote V8 found in the GT and



Turning our attention back to the package, the certificate of authenticity is joined by a VIN decoder, a production summary chart, a poster, a sleeve for the certificate, your car’s window sticker, a business card holder, and a keychain. Hanging hardware is also included, and every single item is proudly made in the U.S. just like the GT350.



This isn’t the first time Ford Performance went down this route, though. Owners of the Focus RS hot hatchback and F-150 Raptor off-road pickup truck were also given the opportunity to double the authenticity of their vehicles in a similar fashion. Emphasis on “double authenticity” because you can easily confirm if your vehicle is the real deal by running the VIN through Carfax or any decoder of your choosing.



At the time of writing, Adding insult to injury, “this kit contains many items that were included in the Owners Supplement that came with GT350s when they were originally sold.” The redundancy is pretty strong with Ford Performance in this instance, but then again, this version has a strong following in the U.S. and it’s going up in price with each passing year.The GT350 and more track-focused GT350R are the only road-going Fords that feature a flat-plane crankshaft, and this engine design is what produces the distinct growl over the burble of the Coyote V8 found in the GT and Predator V8 of the GT500. The Three-Fifty duo also happens to be out of production, and the Ford Motor Company isn’t planning to offer the Voodoo as a crate engine anytime soon.Turning our attention back to the package, the certificate of authenticity is joined by a VIN decoder, a production summary chart, a poster, a sleeve for the certificate, your car’s window sticker, a business card holder, and a keychain. Hanging hardware is also included, and every single item is proudly made in the U.S. just like the GT350.This isn’t the first time Ford Performance went down this route, though. Owners of the Focus RS hot hatchback and F-150 Raptor off-road pickup truck were also given the opportunity to double the authenticity of their vehicles in a similar fashion. Emphasis on “double authenticity” because you can easily confirm if your vehicle is the real deal by running the VIN through Carfax or any decoder of your choosing.At the time of writing, the GT350 is still listed on the U.S. configurator with a price tag of $60,440 excluding destination charge. The GT350R is $73,435 or $535 more than the GT500, which is a huge amount of greenback for a Mustang. As a brief refresher, the entry-level specification with the EcoBoost motor retails at $26,670.