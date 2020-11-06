Ford Predator V8 Crate Engine Under Development, Likely Launching Next Year

Ford has a number of crate engines on offer, but none of them comes close to the supercharged marvel known as the Predator. The 5.2-liter V8 is exclusive to the Shelby GT500, the king of Mustangs and the most powerful Ford in production today.
Fret not, however, because the Blue Oval is currently developing a Predator V8-based crate engine. Speaking to Ford Authority, product manager Mike Goodwin also let it slip that the setup is far simpler than the Coyote Gen 3 engine thanks to sequential multi-port injection rather than direct injection or both types under the same hood.
Knowing the Ford Motor Company, the output figures will mirror those of the Shelby GT500. More to the point, you can expect up to 760 horsepower at 7,300 rpm and 625 pound-feet (848 Nm) of torque from 5,000 rpm. The supercharger is likely to be the same TVS R2650 from Eaton, a tried-and-tested blower with a four-lobe design.
This plant should be more expensive than the 572-cu.in. engine that delivers 655 horsepower, but it remains to be seen if Ford Performance will dare to price it above the Aluminator 5.2 XS with a cross-plane crankshaft. As a brief refresher, the Predator is a cross-plane design rather than a flat-plane like the Voodoo V8. Also worthy of note, 2020 is the final model year of the high-revving motor because the Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R have been discontinued in favor of the Mach 1.
When it comes to alternatives from General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, the Predator V8 has two main rivals. These are the LT5 small-block V8 with the same R2650 supercharger utilized by Ford and the Hellcrate which retails at approximately $20,000.
If the Blue Oval wants to stand a chance against those two, chances are that pricing will end up close to $20,000 as well. As for transmission options, those who like to row their own gears should consider the six-speed Tremec T-56 Magnum XL because that’s one of the few stick shifts rated at 700 pound-feet (949 Nm) of torque.
