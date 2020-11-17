This Restomodded 1979 Ford F-350 Is Rocking Big-Block V8 Power, Looks Like New

1979 is the final model year for the sixth generation of the F-Series line of pickups. Built by customization specialist Austin Coulson, this particular example of the breed is a little different from its peers because it’s been tastefully restored down to the last nut and bolt.
The F-350 Ranger XLT 4x4 in the following video was optioned with the 400-cu.in. V8 from the factory, but Austin didn’t want to work his magic on the original powerplant. After opening the 6.6-liter motor, our protagonist found scored pistons and a bent pushrod among many other problems. As such, the customizer decided to swap the engine with a 460 from a 1996 Ford F-350 with 245 ponies on deck.
Thanks to 410 pound-feet of torque as standard, the 7.5-liter behemoth is more than adequate for both daily driving and off-road shenanigans. The eight-cylinder lump also happens to be quite reliable, racking up “hundreds of thousands of miles without many issues.” The only downside, obviously enough, is that it’s thirsty.
The transmission, as expected, is a heavy-duty automatic in the guise of the C6. Marketed as the SelectShift Cruise-O-Matic during its heyday, Ford produced this fellow from 1966 to 2004 in three main variations. The E40D introduced in 1989 is the automaker’s first electronically-controlled automatic transmission, and in 1998, the 4R100 rolled out for applications such as the Super Duty and SVT Lightning.
Austin has also removed any rust and dents before repainting the frame, cabin, and bed in black and white. Mud-terrain rubber boots, brand-new fabric for the seats, a lot of sound-deadening material, and four-wheel disc brakes are also worthy of mentioning. Yes, the Dana 60 rear axle has been converted to disc brakes!
Two coolers, one for the transmission and the other for the power steering, were also installed to ensure daily-driving capability. As it’s the case with every self-respecting daily driver, the restomodded F-350 now boasts ice-cold air conditioning as well.
Excluding the suspension, wheels, Bluetooth stereo, steering wheel, and other parts bought by the owner, Austin estimates the frame-off restomod at $18,000 in parts and $12,000 in labor. Not bad at all for such a clean-looking build, don’t you think?
