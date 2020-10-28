autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

Mopar Monster: SpeedKore 1970 Dodge Charger With Hellephant V8 Hits the Dyno

28 Oct 2020, 21:01 UTC ·
Home > News > Custom Cars
As far as SpeedKore builds are concerned, you can always expect a bit of old school and a dash of new school in perfect harmony. The Wisconsin-based tuner’s latest project revolves around a 1970 Dodge Charger with Mopar’s wildest crate engine to date, the 7.0-liter Hellephant that cranks out 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque.
4 photos
SpeedKore 1970 Dodge Charger With Hellephant 426 Supercharged V8SpeedKore 1970 Dodge Charger With Hellephant 426 Supercharged V8SpeedKore 1970 Dodge Charger With Hellephant 426 Supercharged V8
“Tuner” may not be the proper word to describe this company, though. Founders Jim Kacmarcik and Dave Salvaggio started out by building carbon-fiber parts for muscle cars, and somewhere along the way, their business got famous for outlandish creations like the world’s fastest Dodge Demon. How famous? Well, let’s just say that Robert Downey, Jr. of Iron Man fame owns a BMW 3.0 CS restomodded by SpeedKore.

Ralph Gilles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also happens to be a customer. The Head of Design at FCA since 2015, Gilles is the guy who led the design team responsible for the 2014 Dodge Viper.

Turning our attention back to the Hellephant-swapped Charger, the following video shows a dyno run of the one-of-none project at Gearhead Fabrications, a custom fabrication shop that specializes in performance packages for HEMI applications. SpeedKore is asking us to guess the output figures, and the only clue we have in addition to the engine’s specs is the ZF 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission.

It’s also important to highlight that the only photo of the engine bay doesn’t reveal any modifications to the supercharger system or the valve covers which come as standard in black instead of silver and HEMI orange. In all likelihood, we may be looking at 900 horsepower at the rear wheels of this carbon-clad muscle car.

As we hold our collective breath for the dyno results, it’s worth mentioning that SpeedKore has a bit of a history with the 1970 Dodge Charger. A previous build - the Tantrum - played a starring role in Fate of the Furious with 1,650 HP from a twin-turbo V8 Mercury Marine 9.0-liter crate engine.

 

Yep, it's a Hellephant! 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque. #SpeedKore #SpeedKore01 #madeinamerica...

Posted by SpeedKore Performance Group on Monday, October 26, 2020

SpeedKore 1970 dodge charger hellephant dodge charger restomod Dodge muscle car
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day