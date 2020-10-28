Mopar Monster: SpeedKore 1970 Dodge Charger With Hellephant V8 Hits the Dyno

Ralph Gilles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also happens to be a customer. The Head of Design at FCA since 2015, Gilles is the guy who led the design team responsible for the 2014 Dodge Viper.
Turning our attention back to the Hellephant-swapped Charger, the following video shows a dyno run of the one-of-none project at Gearhead Fabrications, a custom fabrication shop that specializes in performance packages for HEMI applications. SpeedKore is asking us to guess the output figures, and the only clue we have in addition to the engine’s specs is the ZF 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission.
It’s also important to highlight that the only photo of the engine bay doesn’t reveal any modifications to the supercharger system or the valve covers which come as standard in black instead of silver and HEMI orange. In all likelihood, we may be looking at 900 horsepower at the rear wheels of this carbon-clad muscle car.
As we hold our collective breath for the dyno results, it’s worth mentioning that SpeedKore has a bit of a history with the 1970 Dodge Charger. A previous build - the Tantrum - played a starring role in Fate of the Furious with 1,650 HP from a twin-turbo V8 Mercury Marine 9.0-liter crate engine.
Yep, it's a Hellephant! 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque.
Our first Hellephant-powered Charger hit the dyno last week at @GearHeadFabrications. This Monster from Mopar will be mated to a ZF 8HP90 8-speed automatic capable of handling some serious horsepower and torque. What are your guesses for power figures?