Solectrike Is a Trike Concept Able to Become the Next Solar Powered Mobility EV

4 Someone Spent Over $300,000 Modifying This 1,300 HP Pontiac Trans Am

2 This 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer LS3 Restomod Is Looking for a New Owner

The Icon Thriftmaster TR 11 New School Edition Is Restomod Zenith

The 1952 Chevy 3100 isn’t a glamorous truck. Far from it, as a matter of fact, because the pickups from that era were designed from the get-go to be workhorses instead of multi-purpose vehicles. 15 photos



Co-founder Jonathan Ward is much obliged to talk you through the modifications over the course of a 10-minute video, starting with the Glasurit blue paintwork. Chrome plating, walnut for the bed, the



Art Morrison is responsible for the beefed-up chassis with four-wheel independent suspension. Stopping power comes courtesy of a Wilwood booster connected to Brembo calipers at all corners, which is a far cry from the bone-stock setup of the Chevrolet 3100. The same can be said about the E-Rod crate engine, an emissions-legal powerplant based on the GM LS3.



Cooled by an aluminum radiator and two electric fans, the small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement breathes out through a stainless-steel exhaust system. In this application, the eight-cylinder motor is much obliged to crank out 440 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque.



Instead of a torque-converter automatic, Icon 4x4 decided on a stick shift for the Thriftmaster TR 11 New School Edition. More to the point, the Tremec T-56 is more than adequate for that amount of torque. The clutch assembly is hydraulic so it’s sufficiently light for daily driving as well.



“The performance is outstanding,” said Ward from the driver's seat. “It’s literally a modern sports car masquerading as a ‘50s pickup.”



In the case of the Thriftmaster TR 11 New School Edition, “humble” isn’t the word you’re looking for. The attention to detail that went into this magnificent restomod beggars belief, which is why Icon 4x4 is asking $230,000 to $250,000 for a similar specification to this old-timer here.Co-founder Jonathan Ward is much obliged to talk you through the modifications over the course of a 10-minute video, starting with the Glasurit blue paintwork. Chrome plating, walnut for the bed, the Icon 4x4 lizard on the front grille, and steelies-inspired aluminum forged wheels are featured, along with beautiful leather upholstery, power door locks and windows, Pioneer multimedia, a rearview camera, two speakers, as well as a subwoofer.Art Morrison is responsible for the beefed-up chassis with four-wheel independent suspension. Stopping power comes courtesy of a Wilwood booster connected to Brembo calipers at all corners, which is a far cry from the bone-stock setup of the Chevrolet 3100. The same can be said about the E-Rod crate engine, an emissions-legal powerplant based on the GM LS3.Cooled by an aluminum radiator and two electric fans, the small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement breathes out through a stainless-steel exhaust system. In this application, the eight-cylinder motor is much obliged to crank out 440 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) of torque.Instead of a torque-converter automatic, Icon 4x4 decided on a stick shift for the Thriftmaster TR 11 New School Edition. More to the point, the Tremec T-56 is more than adequate for that amount of torque. The clutch assembly is hydraulic so it’s sufficiently light for daily driving as well.“The performance is outstanding,” said Ward from the driver's seat. “It’s literally a modern sports car masquerading as a ‘50s pickup.”