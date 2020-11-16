This 1969 Ford Bronco Icon BR Costs More Than $200k, Flexes Coyote V8 Power

Collectible as it may be, the original Bronco from the 1960s is more valuable if you allow Los Angeles-based Icon 4x4 to work its magic on it. A turn-key restomod with the roadster bikini-top roof will set you back $190,000 before any extras, but this fellow here is much more than that.
BR number 76, which is finished in what Icon 4x4 calls the Old School design package, started out as a 1969 model with little in the way of comfort creatures. The client opted for ambient lighting throughout the interior, retro-styled sun visors, and Dakota Digital VHX gauges customized to reference the original typeface and layout.
Presented by co-founder Jonathan Ward, this bite-the-back-of-your-hand utility vehicle also features a unique dashboard unlike anything else Icon 4x4 has produced for the Bronco. Integrated into the center console, you’ll find a Pioneer NEX head unit with satellite navigation, a reversing camera, as well as Apple CarPlay mirroring.
Focal hi-fi speakers, a subwoofer hiding under the driver’s seat, and an amp are also featured, along with a tuck-and-tumble rear bench that can be removed if you need more space in the trunk. The beautiful gray paint on the body shell is complemented by aircraft-grade vinyl upholstery and carbon-fiber heat blankets for the front seats.
Currie Enterprises is responsible for both of the solid axles, based on the Dana 60 out back and Dana 44 up front. ARB locking differentials, a dedicated air compressor, Brembo sport brakes connected to a Wilwood master cylinder, forged aluminum 18-inch wheels, and BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber shoes are worthy of mentioning as well. As to what’s in the engine bay, the headline gave that piece of information away.
The Coyote V8 crate engine with ICON written in bold letters on the plastic cover is good for 426 horsepower and 402 pound-feet of torque. Instead of a six- or 10-speed automatic as you may find in the Mustang GT, this plant is connected to a bulletproof AOD in the guise of the 4R75W. In bone-stock specification, this tranny can handle up to 553 pound-feet of torque, way more than the Five-Oh offers as standard.
Presented by co-founder Jonathan Ward, this bite-the-back-of-your-hand utility vehicle also features a unique dashboard unlike anything else Icon 4x4 has produced for the Bronco. Integrated into the center console, you’ll find a Pioneer NEX head unit with satellite navigation, a reversing camera, as well as Apple CarPlay mirroring.
Focal hi-fi speakers, a subwoofer hiding under the driver’s seat, and an amp are also featured, along with a tuck-and-tumble rear bench that can be removed if you need more space in the trunk. The beautiful gray paint on the body shell is complemented by aircraft-grade vinyl upholstery and carbon-fiber heat blankets for the front seats.
Currie Enterprises is responsible for both of the solid axles, based on the Dana 60 out back and Dana 44 up front. ARB locking differentials, a dedicated air compressor, Brembo sport brakes connected to a Wilwood master cylinder, forged aluminum 18-inch wheels, and BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber shoes are worthy of mentioning as well. As to what’s in the engine bay, the headline gave that piece of information away.
The Coyote V8 crate engine with ICON written in bold letters on the plastic cover is good for 426 horsepower and 402 pound-feet of torque. Instead of a six- or 10-speed automatic as you may find in the Mustang GT, this plant is connected to a bulletproof AOD in the guise of the 4R75W. In bone-stock specification, this tranny can handle up to 553 pound-feet of torque, way more than the Five-Oh offers as standard.