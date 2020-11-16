2021 Ford Bronco Can Tow 3,500 Pounds, 2-Inch Hitch Receiver Costs $595

We’ve often talked about the off-road capability of the Bronco, but not about towing and payload. Thankfully, though, Ford has gifted the mid-size SUV with a 2.0-inch hitch receiver which is rated at up to 3,500 pounds (approximately 1,600 kilograms).
In other words, the two- and four-door Bronco with this option perfectly match the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with the Trailer Tow Group equipment package. The newcomer from the Blue Oval also happens to have the edge over the JL because the two-door version of the Wrangler can’t do better than 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms).
There are plenty of 3,500-pound travel trailers out there for every budget, including high-end models with full-size toilets and beds. Don’t, however, expect the Bronco to perform off the beaten path with a camper in tow because that’s wishful thinking.
Payload ratings favor the Bronco as well at 1,170 and 1,370 pounds, respectively. By comparison, the four-wheel-drive competitor from Toledo offers anything from 1,081 and 1,310 pounds depending on the trim level and body style. There is, however, a problem in the guise of availability of the receiver mentioned earlier.
As crazy as it may sound, the entry-level Base can be equipped with the Sasquatch Package for almost $5,000 on top of the retail price but the towing option isn’t available. On the upside, every trim from the Big Bend up to the First Edition can be had with the hitch receiver. At the time of writing, this option is listed online at $595.
While on the subject of pricing, upgrading the four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost from the seven-speed manual with a crawler gear to the 10-speed automatic transmission costs $1,595. For only $300 on top of that, you can switch to six cylinders, more horsepower, and torque for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost with two turbos.
If you want eight cylinders, tough luck because Ford doesn’t plan to shoehorn the Coyote V8 in the engine bay. Be that as it may, the 392 HEMI V8 will soon be available in the Jeep Wrangler with 450 free-breathing horsepower.
