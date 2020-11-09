Ford Bronco Production Will Reportedly Kick Off on March 22, 2021

This year, Ford’s Bronco nameplate turned 55, so it was only fitting for the company to reveal the reinvented family – the Bronco Sport, along with the 2-door and 4-door models. Interest has been sky-high ever since before the reveal in July, but there’s still a long way to go – according to the latest report the production date has been scheduled for the first month of spring next year.
Faced with dire economic prospects and a new management change at the top, the Blue Oval company clearly needed more than one winner for 2020. There’s a pair to speak off, already – the all-new F-150 and the reinvented Bronco family.
The F-150 best seller is always a clear hit, even if the competition never settles, so the second largest U.S. automaker was able to focus on the three models of its newly minted sub-brand – with a clear emphasis (and added mystery for a successful PR recipe) on the 2-door and 4-door Bronco siblings.
Not to think lesser off the Bronco Sport, which is a great compact SUV on its own, but it’s quite clear the enthusiast community is geared towards the fully-fledged Broncos more than anything else.
And, according to the bronco6g.com forum, all they have to do is wait a little longer – yes, we know everyone has been telling them that since July. That’s because the recently uncovered Ford schedule has programmed the 2021 Bronco models for assembly beginning with March 22, 2021.
Meanwhile, “initial order acceptance” will kick off on December 7th, 2020 and the “scheduling” will start on January 14th, 2021. It’s probably completely unrelated, but the December 7th date is of sad memory for America – back in 1941 the Empire of Japan was performing a surprise military attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Anyways, this time around we’re under more auspicious conditions and hopefully all the planets would align for the U.S. automaker to respect its assumed schedule. Otherwise, we’re not exactly sure how Bronco fans will react to Ford not keeping its promise.
