Trailer Spotted With 2021 Ford Bronco Sporting That Elusive White Top

If anyone needed any mathematical confirmation, Ford announced late October that its 2021 Bronco had been reserved by “more than 190,000” people in the United States. Naturally, we can assume the quota has surpassed the 200k mark in the meantime, given that interest in the models never seems to settle down.
Granted, it is probably impossible for the Blue Oval’s fans to forget about the most important reveal of the year – the 2021 Bronco family has seemingly moved ahead of the fourteenth generation F-150 in terms of popularity. This is because both the company and the Internet community are making sure we’re not missing out on anything.
Not even a trailer choke full of 2021 Broncos in 2-door and 4-door guise, going about its merry way on the I-40, outside of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It was spotted by users of the bronco6g.com forum, and the fans didn’t think twice about snatching a few pictures when the occasion arose.
It’s important to note that Ford is not starting production until next year – so these are probably pre-production units. We have no information as to their actual destination, but we did notice a crucial element – the company seems to keep playing around with the white top option.
This is interesting, because it has become quite elusive – customers expressed huge interest in the contrasting alternative to the rest of the selections, but Ford officials were coy about whether the white top would actually make it into production or not.
According to the rumor mill, it’s going to become available for the 2022 model year, so everyone needs to wait a little longer – or the early adopters suffer without it. No matter the choice, it’s nice to see that Ford actually listened to the request of its customer base, for a chance of pace.
Of course, the 2-door Red Bronco with a White Top should be taken with a grain of salt, because these pictures are not official. For all we know, it could be a very light gray hue or even the same unit we have seen in that very family portrait that ultimately led to the highly ambiguous response about white top availability...
