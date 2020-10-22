2021 Ford Bronco Takes Firefighting Duties As Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig

With a huge influx of news, details, and fun stuff related to the arrival of the reinvented Ford Bronco it seems it’s been ages since the revival – not just mere months. On the other hand, even during this brief period, the U.S. carmaker managed to cram quite a few concepts into the roster.
First there were no less than five Bronco Adventure prototypes, created in homage to the moniker’s 55th anniversary: Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig, Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide, Bronco Sport Trail Rig, Bronco Sport TOW RZR and the Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol.
Then it was time to cater to the outlander niche, with help from the Bronco OG Concept – as well as the announcement for the creation of the Bronco Wild Fund. The latter is now followed with the reveal of the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept and limited-edition outdoor gear - two examples of the prototype will be donated and Ford (plus Filson) will help fund reforestation and forest preservation activities.
Both Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig units will be offered to wildland fire personnel – both to celebrate vintage U.S. Forest Service Broncos and raise awareness following one of the worst fire seasons in America’s history, with more than 7.5 million acres (about twice the area of Connecticut) already scorched.
The Blue Oval used a Bronco Badlands 4-door equipped with the Sasquatch Package as the base for the new concept, adding the well-known Forest Service Green shade of the first-generation U.S. Forest Service Bronco, Filson-inspired accessories, and design elements to the interior, as well as special firefighting equipment.
Serving as a principial model for upcoming firefighting special models created using the 2021 Bronco, the prototypes include off-road accessories such as a Warn Zeon 10s winch or a special roof rack with Rigid LED bar.
More importantly, they also carry specific firefighting equipment: Pulaski, shovel, water tanks, axes, chainsaw, as well as a Kimtek Firelite Fire / Rescue Transport skid, Hannay Reels fire hose reel, Davey high-pressure pump and 50-gallon water tank.
