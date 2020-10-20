Ready, Steady, Bronco “Build and Price” Allegedly Coming Online October 23rd

The Blue Oval presented the Bronco in three available configurations in a bid to make the legendary name a new sub-brand. But while the Bronco Sport configurator tool was available almost from the onset of the presentation, the two-door and four-door Bronco off-roaders were left without the power of the online instrument. And the initial September timeframe for the “Build and Price” has already been surpassed by quite a few weeks...
Fortunately, a new set of leaks referring to some of the secrets of the Bronco family (more on that in a second) have triggered an official internal response from the company. That, in turn, was also leaked – yeah, the power of the Internet! - and has allegedly brought us the confirmation of the arrival of the eagerly anticipated configurator.
According to a thread on the bronco6g forum, everyone will be allowed to play with their dream configuration of a two-door or four-door Bronco starting this very Friday, October 23rd. A great TGIF (Thank God It’s Friday) moment for the brand, and the start of a myriad of ideal body-on-frame SUV builds, it seems – complete with actual, official, pricing.
It seems we already have an early look at the page’s design, along with a neat countdown that should end on Friday, October 23rd at exactly 3:00 AM Eastern (12:00 AM Pacific) time.
There’s going to be a very busy weekend for Bronco fans, considering the two-door and four-door models can be had in no less than six grades: Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and Badlands. We are ruling out the First Edition, even with its alluringly exclusive Lightning Blue hue because the ship has already sailed from the harbor (aka it’s fully booked).
Additionally, the Ford email that seemingly confirmed the Build and Price release date also contains some important information for those with a closer relation to the second largest American carmaker. There’s both good and bad news in there, though.
The disagreeable word from the Blue Oval covers the company’s so-called “X-Plan” (meaning “friends and family”), which is not being offered on the 2021 model year Bronco (both two- and four-door). This is because demand is through the roof, just like is the case with the F-150 Raptor and the Mustang Shelby models.
On the other hand, save for the First Edition, Ford will be offering “AZD” (“Employee, Retiree, and Dealer”) pricing on the SUV. That means all of them will have the opportunity to snatch one for all series – and the full AXZD Plan pricing is being put on the Bronco Sport instead.
