Ready, Steady, Bronco “Build and Price” Allegedly Coming Online October 23rd

The Blue Oval presented the Bronco in three available configurations in a bid to make the legendary name a new sub-brand. But while the Bronco Sport configurator tool was available almost from the onset of the presentation, the two-door and four-door Bronco off-roaders were left without the power of the online instrument. And the initial September timeframe for the “Build and Price” has already been surpassed by quite a few weeks...

