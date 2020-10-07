2021 Ford Bronco Family Portrait Drops Major Bomb on Popular White Top

The Blue Oval company is fast approaching the date for a major update on the status of its newly reinvented 2021 Bronco family – as hinted in a customer email that gave the middle of October as the possible arrival date of the Bronco Build & Price configurator tool. And this family portrait displaying prototypes in all six trim levels is clearly spot on. If only everything would be that easy...
The Bronco Nation’s Facebook page has been swelling with feedback from customers, and fans of the (probably) the most important SUV release of the year (competing neck in neck with the 2021 F-150 and the Ram TRX, naturally) have been traveling the length of social media for additional feedback.
First of all, let’s check out this group shot (of prototypes, most likely, not the series-produced versions) that has no less than six Broncos grouped together. From left to right, we have the Badlands, Wildtrak, Outer Banks, Black Diamond, Big Bend, and Base guises.
The scenery is not at all inviting – just your average industrial backdrop – but at least the company took some time to make sure there’s ample variety in terms of color. People quickly noticed a couple of important things – how the real-life samples of the paints are a bit different from the official photos shared by the company so far, and how much they love / hate the colored top combinations.
So far, as far as we can tell, popular opinion is quite settled – there is a lot of chagrin for the gray top option and mostly loving comments for the white top version (the red Wildtrack – second from left to right). Unfortunately, Ford might have some unbelievably sad news for the Bronco community.
According to a follow-up post on Twitter by Mike Levine (see it below), Ford’s North America Product Communications Manager, responding directly to inquiries about the White Top Wildtrack, his response might simply be categorized as heartbreaking, as he says it’s “not an option. Super early pre-production prototype trying out stuff. Colors and grain not necessarily production intent. But the team is always listening.”
Ford Says No White Top Option For Bronco, Despite Photos https://t.co/tQVi0VawkY pic.twitter.com/nCfPtfxZXA— Bronco6G (@Bronco6G) October 6, 2020