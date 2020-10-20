Ford Promotes Both the Great Outdoors and Rock Crawling With Bronco Wild Fund

Everyone knows a little something about the “Built Ford Tough” tagline, but the Blue Oval decided to have a play on words for the reintroduction of the iconic Bronco. Instead of the usual punchline, the new Bronco sub-brand has adopted the “Built Wild.” Consequently, the second largest U.S. automaker is now introducing the Bronco Wild Fund.
Ford’s competitors should pretty much sum up all the relevant snippets of information about the newly resurrected Bronco and compile them into a textbook PR campaign “how to” for their next release of a legendary machine.
It’s quite interesting how an entire world – not just arduous fans – got hooked up to the ongoing and far-reaching campaign Ford has devised for its Bronco trio of models. Everything ties neatly together in order to basically make the off-roader the hottest automotive element of the year, beating up everything in its path – including the new-generation introduction of the best-selling 2021 F-150.
This counts as great news for a company in dire need of stellar management and an encompassing strategy to exit a bleak moment in its history. So far, the Bronco team has done a perfect job across all areas, from social media to concept releases and even this responsibility campaign.
But what is the new Ford Bronco Wild Fund, actually? Well, it’s not hard to guess, and the company explains “at Ford, this is our mission to empower our organization, our dealer network and our communities to connect people to the outdoors, responsibly. It’s about access and preservation.”
So far there’s little actual information about the Bronco Wild Fund’s actual responsibilities, but we dig the idea to “encourage people to go deeper into the outdoors. And motivate them to actively protect and enhance our public lands.”
In order to make all that happen, the automaker has teamed up with the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound USA. The former is taking care of conservation areas and promotes responsible recreation across no less than 193 million acres (about the area of Texas) of public land, while the latter is an organization dedicated to outdoor education programs for youth and adults.
As far as the Blue Oval is concerned, the Bronco Wild Fund will contribute with money, encourage tree planting and other stewardship work, as well as supply scholarships for students across the U.S.
We also have our own ideas about all that – and they certainly include the Broncos doing the wheeled work in all cases. After all, the Bronco Sport just nabbed the first win for the series – an X-Class first place at the 2020 edition of the renowned Rebelle Rally...
It’s quite interesting how an entire world – not just arduous fans – got hooked up to the ongoing and far-reaching campaign Ford has devised for its Bronco trio of models. Everything ties neatly together in order to basically make the off-roader the hottest automotive element of the year, beating up everything in its path – including the new-generation introduction of the best-selling 2021 F-150.
This counts as great news for a company in dire need of stellar management and an encompassing strategy to exit a bleak moment in its history. So far, the Bronco team has done a perfect job across all areas, from social media to concept releases and even this responsibility campaign.
But what is the new Ford Bronco Wild Fund, actually? Well, it’s not hard to guess, and the company explains “at Ford, this is our mission to empower our organization, our dealer network and our communities to connect people to the outdoors, responsibly. It’s about access and preservation.”
So far there’s little actual information about the Bronco Wild Fund’s actual responsibilities, but we dig the idea to “encourage people to go deeper into the outdoors. And motivate them to actively protect and enhance our public lands.”
In order to make all that happen, the automaker has teamed up with the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound USA. The former is taking care of conservation areas and promotes responsible recreation across no less than 193 million acres (about the area of Texas) of public land, while the latter is an organization dedicated to outdoor education programs for youth and adults.
As far as the Blue Oval is concerned, the Bronco Wild Fund will contribute with money, encourage tree planting and other stewardship work, as well as supply scholarships for students across the U.S.
We also have our own ideas about all that – and they certainly include the Broncos doing the wheeled work in all cases. After all, the Bronco Sport just nabbed the first win for the series – an X-Class first place at the 2020 edition of the renowned Rebelle Rally...