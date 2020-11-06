Ford Bronco Sport Trail Rig Walkaround Shows Possible Versatility SUV Champion

Ever since the Blue Oval showcased the reinvented Bronco sub-brand in July, most eyes have been focused on the 2-Door and 4-Door variants. But, given that Bronco Sport first deliveries are fast approaching, it might be a good idea to visit the more compact SUV sibling just to get a taste of its own capabilities.
While many of the Bronco fans won’t mind shelling out at least $28,500 for the cheapest representative of the regular Bronco lineup, the decidedly more compact Bronco Sport might attract an entirely different category of customers – those looking for full everyday city usability and just the occasional weekend adventures in the wild.
That’s not to say the Bronco Sport isn’t capable of more of the latter – there's certainly no point in selecting this model over the Escape, for example, unless one expects to make use of the off-road credentials. Plus, as this Bronco Sport Trail Rig Concept walkaround from Bronco Nation clearly shows, this compact SUV is a great platform for accessory customization.
The Cyber Orange example we see in the video embedded below is a Badlands trim, complete with stock wheels and some elements that may or may not come from the factory – being a prototype means it’s just indicative of the possibilities. Case in point, the one-inch aftermarket lift that’s not going to be offered by Ford.
Many of the other accessories, on the other hand, will be available for the Bronco Sport – and very fast, because the Bronco Nation host says the model’s first deliveries are scheduled to kick off this very month (albeit towards the end of it). More importantly, this video uncovers some of the neat “secrets” Ford has integrated just to show it learned a lesson or two about attention to details.
For example, the side badge depicting the Badlands logo is reflective, the gas cap area has an Easter Egg paying homage to vintage Broncos, and the rear cargo area comes with a series of clever features – such as an integrated side pillar bottle opener or tailgate lights, while the trunk management system can become a second shelf, a pop-up table and more.
Moving inside (from the 6:20 mark), the question of whether the 60/40 split rear bench can fold fully flat is finally answered, and although it’s smaller in terms of space than a fully sized Bronco, the Sport again comes with neat little touches.
We noticed the rear zipper pockets with interior contrasting material, as well as the under-seat rubberized storage space, among others. Last, but not least, the walk around also includes a detailed view of the accessories from the 11-minute mark, most of all taking a good look at the modular roof rack from Yakima.
