2021 Ford Bronco Build & Price Now Live, Start From $28,500 and Go Up to $49,475

Ladies and gentlemen start your Internet engines and make sure your bank accounts are up to the challenge – probably the most important tool for any Ford Bronco aficionado has come up online, the Build & Price for the 2021 model year. Thus, we have a clear view of the full selection of colors and options, along with trim choices and interior materials.
Pricing ranges from $28,500 for the 2021 Bronco Base guise (4-door kicks off at $33,200) to $46,980 for the 2-Door Wildtrack ($49,475 with the extra couple of doors). Meanwhile, the $57,410 / $61,605 First Edition is already fully booked, so there’s no point in selecting it anymore if you’re not a reservation holder already.
The Blue Oval says “the Bronco design team tapped into the hues of nature to create earthy color palettes for the all-new Bronco two- and four-door and Bronco Sport SUVs, plus leveraging 55 years of color heritage,” just so you know from where the exterior hues come from.
On the other hand, the interiors were modeled after the same team played with some outdoor gear (“baseball gloves, backpacks and athletic shoes”), went to work with “a vintage Filson leather briefcase” and also took a relaxing “afternoon boat ride” afterwards. That’s not bad at all, and sounds totally chill...
The 2021 Ford Bronco Build & Price configurator tool went live exactly at midnight on Friday, October 23rd, so we imagine the 190,000 Bronco reservation holders will have a full field day trying out their dream ideas for the rugged off-roader. Sorry dear bosses, this one is on Ford, don’t hold a grudge against the fans if they are not very productive today!
We already knew beforehand the exterior color palette for the 2- and 4-door and Ford brought no surprises. It did, however, settle every mystery regarding the interior – settling on five main themes: Medium Sandstone / Black Onyx, Dark Space Gray / Black Onyx, Roast / Black Onyx, Black Onyx / Dark Cactus, and Navy Pier / Dark Space Gray.
Some series will receive splashes of Active Orange and Grabber Blue, while the company emphasizes the easy cleaning and maintenance of the Bronco’s washable interior, which features mold-resistant marine-grade vinyl for the seats and active drain plugs for the floors. All we need, now, is for the company to actually start deliveries so enthusiasts can go off-roading all day long.
