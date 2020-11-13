2021 Ford Everest Gains BaseCamp Special Edition, Comes Only With Diesel Engines

Ride With Electric Style for Less Than $4 per Day on a SEAT MO eScooter 125

The Ranger pickup truck has a seven-seat sibling in Australia going by the name of Everest. Facelifted in May 2018, the mid-size utility vehicle is now available with adventure-oriented goodies from the factory thanks to the BaseCamp Special Edition. 9 photos



As you can tell from the looks of the body-on-frame utility vehicle, the 76-millimeter nudge bar with a strip of light-emitting diodes helps the BaseCamp stand out in the crowd. A snorkel – a.k.a. desert air intake – is also featured, along with sturdy roof bars, a Pioneer platform, a Sunseeker awning, limited-edition decals, and a tow bar.



Gray is featured on the grille, skid plates, fender vents, and double-spoke wheels, summing up the exterior enhancements of the BaseCamp version. The interior doesn’t feature any enhancement at all, which means that it’s time to talk about capability.



The 3.2-liter Duratorq cranks out 147 kW and 470 Nm while the 2.0-liter EcoBlue improves to 157 kW and 500 Nm. Over in the United States, those figures translate to 197 and 210 horsepower plus 347 and 369 pound-feet of torque, respectively.



The tow bar mentioned earlier is rated at 3,000 or 3,100 kilograms depending on the engine option, converting to 6,614 or 6,834 pounds. For comparison’s sake, the unibody



Customers opting for the Duratorq can expect a six-speed automatic transmission that does the job pretty well for its age. Level up to the EcoBlue – the same engine you'll find in the Ranger Raptor – and you are treated to the 10-speed automatic transmission we know from the Mustang, F-150, and many other models.