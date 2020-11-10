1 Ford Predator V8 Crate Engine Under Development, Likely Launching Next Year

This Twin-Turbo V8 Ford Maverick Packs 1,200 HP, Tops 202 MPH

1969, however, is the year the nameplate was introduced to the North American lineup in the guise of a two-door sedan with underpinnings from the Falcon. Aimed squarely at the Chevy Nova and Dodge Dart, the rear-wheel-drive economy car featured an inline-six engine as standard. Ford also offered the Windsor V8, but the one-off build we’ll talk about today has more than five times the optional engine's output thanks to a twin-turbo 427 motor.Jimmy Shaw approached the Greening Auto Company for a pro-touring makeover of his Maverick, and the performance shop was much obliged to make it happen. The pro-touring build is capable of drag racing and hard cornering, but it’s equally capable of daily driving down the highway. Greening Auto Company worked with BASF to create the custom color that showcases the body mods, which include the forward-tilting hood and widebody fenders. The carbon-fiber side skirts, rear spoiler, and aerodynamic diffuser add to the visual drama of this fellow, but the changes don’t end here. The wheels feature a custom design as well, and they’re wrapped in super-sticky Pirellis.Now riding on a modern frame from the Roadster Shop, the one-of-none Maverick is rocking independent suspension at all four corners, Baer brakes, FAST engine management, Precision turbochargers, fuel injection, and a four-speed automatic.The tranny comes courtesy of General Motors in the guise of the 4L80-E, a heavy-duty unit that’s popular with the go-faster crowd as well as a handful of automakers. Based on the Turbo-Hydramatic 400 from the 1960s, this transmission was used in the ‘90s and ‘00s by Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, and Aston Martin.On an ending note, care to guess how fast this Maverick is? Make that 169.364 mph (273 kph) on the half-mile run and 202.748 mph (326 kph) for the standing mile.