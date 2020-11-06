What the Corvette Stingray Has to Offer For 2021

Watch Vaughn Gittin Jr. Test Trail Turn Assist in a 2021 Ford Bronco

Ford is pretty confident about the Bronco, so confident that Jim Farley called it “much superior” to the Jeep Wrangler. When it comes to off-road capability, the truck-based utility does have a few outstanding features that Fiat Chrysler doesn’t offer. 48 photos



There is, however, something that you need to know about Trail Turn Assist. More to the point, you can’t have it on manual-equipped models which happen to be the more capable off the beaten path. As opposed to the 67.8:1 crawl ratio of the 10-speed automatic that comes standard with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost with the seven-speed stick shift features a crawl ratio of 94.7:1.



Be that as it may, both engine options and transmissions can be equipped with the Sasquatch Package. Even the entry-level trim with the two- or four-door body style can be spruced up with the Sasquatch Package, which includes plenty of goodies for $4,995. These are 35-inch 315/70 mud-terrain tires, 17-inch black aluminum wheels that are beadlock capable, a final drive ratio of 4.7, electronic-locking front and rear axles, high-clearance suspension, as well as high-clearance fender flares.



Sometime in late 2021 for the 2022 model year, the “Mansquatch” will be added to the range with more off-road capability thanks to the manual transmission mentioned earlier. For the time being, the Sasquatch is limited to the 10-speed automatic for the four- and six-cylinder powerplants. Speaking of which, Ford is currently developing an even more extreme member of the family in the guise of the Warthog.



Pretty much the Bronco equivalent to Raptor pickup trucks,



