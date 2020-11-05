“Cercio” Is a Morphing Private Superyacht with Room for a Beach Club and Spa

2021 Ford Ranger Facelift Revealed With Trapezoidal Grille in Thailand

Even though the Ranger is scheduled for a top-to-bottom redesign with underpinnings from the all-new Bronco utility vehicle, the Ford Motor Company has operated one last refresh of the mid-size workhorse for the 2021 model year. Revealed today in Thailand, the refreshed pickup “features a bold new look and outstanding features.” 22 photos



Ford says “a new Ranger XL Street variant made its debut for fearless spirits to hit the beaten track,” which sounds a lot like marketing gibberish. This trim level differentiates from the XL by means of stripe graphics inspired by Ford Thailand Racing, and its only role is to fill a gap within the lineup. Available in four colors for the exterior, the XL Street comes standard with a six-speed automatic transmission paired to a 2.2-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder engine that packs 160 metric ponies.



The XL Street is available to order from 669,000 Thai baht before options, a figure that converts to $21,665 at current exchange rates. At the other end of the spectrum, the Wildtrak will set you back 1,265,000 Thai baht or $40,935 with four-wheel drive, the 10-speed automatic transmission, and the bi-turbo EcoBlue 2.0-liter turbo diesel.



Speaking of the smallest engine in the lineup, the EcoBlue option also happens to be the most interesting of the lot because it’s shared with the Raptor. In both applications, it develops 213 PS (210 horsepower) and 500 Nm (367 pound-feet) of torque.



Ford of Thailand also sweetens the deal with a 10-year Driveline Care Program. The warranty covers driveline components of the Ranger and Everest mid-size utility vehicle for 10 years or 150,000 kilometers (93,205 miles), whichever comes first. The Schedule Service Plan also happens to be free in the first four years or 60,000 kilometers (37,282 miles), and the Blue Oval also throws in free insurance in the first two years of ownership.



The list of updates includes a trapezoidal grille on the entry-level XL up to the Wiltrak, black-painted alloy wheels and side mirrors, door handles that are also painted black, and a new load compartment accessory. The Power Roller Shutter is exclusive to the Wildtrak, the second most desirable Ranger after the Raptor off-road version

