Australian Ford Ranger Raptor Caught Testing Stateside, Wears Manufacturer Plate

Revived in the United States for the 2019 model year, the Ranger sold in this part of the world is a little different from the T6 platform that Ford offers everywhere else. For starters, North America gets the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and the 10-speed automatic instead of turbo diesels and a stick shift as standard.
The differences underneath the skin of the Ranger have also convinced Ford that it’s not worth adapting the U.S. model to Raptor specifications. Be that as it may, the Blue Oval is currently testing an Australian model with right-hand drive and a manufacturer plate. Filmed on the highway in Colorado by The Fast Lane Now, this pickup raises more questions than it answers.
First and foremost, is the Ford Motor Company testing the 2.0-liter EcoBlue twin-turbo diesel for the United States market as an option for the next generation of the Ranger? Given that the Colorado and Canyon are available with the Duramax and Jeep offers the EcoDiesel in the Gladiator, why not?
Secondly, an older report suggests that “Project Redback” is coming to North America based on the description of an engineer on social media. That would be the internal designation of the all-new Ranger Raptor, codename P703.
Given that the all-new Bronco features a variation of the ladder-frame platform from the next generation of the mid-size pickup truck, this outcome is just as possible as the EcoBlue four-cylinder diesel mentioned earlier. Suspension and engine tuning may differ from market to market, but changing the chassis too much would be too costly for the Blue Oval.
Lest we forget, the Bronco’s underpinnings are tough enough for the Australian outback where it's actually been tested and fine-tuned.
Expected to be unveiled for the 2022 model year, the all-new Ranger is rumored with all kinds of engine options that aren’t featured in the outgoing truck. A plug-in hybrid and two V6s are the “what ifs” to look forward to.
