2022 Ford Maverick Pickup Truck Spied Testing With Bigger Brother Ranger

At the present moment, Ford has two workhorses to offer in the guise of the mid-size Ranger and F-Series. Coming for the 2022 model year at the earliest, the Maverick is a unibody pickup rather than a proper truck. 27 photos



C2 is how the Blue Oval calls the global C-segment platform that underpins the Focus in Europe, Kuga, Escape, and Bronco Sport.



Another way to tell the prototype in the photo gallery apart from the Ranger is the five-lug layout of the wheels. But more importantly, the Maverick rides closer to the ground than the ladder-frame sibling in these pics.



We can tell there’s a sliding rear window like you may find on proper trucks, and yes, the twist-beam suspension with coil springs is remarkably similar to the Ford Transit Connect. As a brief refresher, the compact van has a payload capacity of 1,510 pounds and tows 2,000 pounds in FWD guise.



Ford has hidden the cargo box as much as possible, making it impossible for us to estimate how many bits and bobs can be stored there. Payload is another mystery, more so because the rear suspension is beefier than the multi-link setups of the Bronco Sport Badlands and every other C2 model.



