Mid-Engined Ford Mustang Is Out for C8 Corvette Blood

A mid-engined Mustang? Certainly, the digital label that came up with such a concept, even as a rendering, must be out of its mind! Well, not exactly. In fact, this pixel portrait makes for a brilliant proposal and we'll zoom in on the case behind the virtual contraption.
For starters, the rendering we have here aims to transform the current S550 Mustang in its original form (think: pre-revamp), which explains the front end styling.
The work, which comes from independent pixel label Future Cars Now, doesn't fully reshape the pony, which would involve a somewhat shorter nose and a passenger cell sitting closer to the front end. Instead, it seems to portray a mid-engined 'Stang as a project that could be built by some eccentric shop out there (an actual build of the sort would probably see the rear seats being axed to make room for the motor).
So, what about those arguments? Well, first of all, you should know the Blue Oval itself experimented with a midship layout for the pony. There was more than one prototype of the sort (the consensus is that Ford engineers and designers came up with three such initiatives) and it all happened in the 1960s when the original Mustang was born - you'll find the second of the three prototypes in the image gallery above.
Secondly, as the C8 Corvette has proven, you can offer a mid-engined package for muscle car money (the thing starts at under $60,000, remember?). It's worth mentioning that it took GM more than half a century to move the engine from the nose to the middle of the 'Vette - legendary engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov first experimented with such a layout in the early 1960s, via the CERV and CERV II concepts.
Sure, Ford's current midship offering, the GT, rivals Italian exotics, offering a racecar-like experience for half a million dollars. But, since the carmaker has expanded the Mustang family, including the opinion-splitting Mach E electric crossover, a potential mid-engined rival for the C8 should receive a much warmer welcome.
Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the next-gen Ford Mustang, which uses the S650 codename, is scheduled to land in 2022, coming as a 2023 model.
The work, which comes from independent pixel label Future Cars Now, doesn't fully reshape the pony, which would involve a somewhat shorter nose and a passenger cell sitting closer to the front end. Instead, it seems to portray a mid-engined 'Stang as a project that could be built by some eccentric shop out there (an actual build of the sort would probably see the rear seats being axed to make room for the motor).
So, what about those arguments? Well, first of all, you should know the Blue Oval itself experimented with a midship layout for the pony. There was more than one prototype of the sort (the consensus is that Ford engineers and designers came up with three such initiatives) and it all happened in the 1960s when the original Mustang was born - you'll find the second of the three prototypes in the image gallery above.
Secondly, as the C8 Corvette has proven, you can offer a mid-engined package for muscle car money (the thing starts at under $60,000, remember?). It's worth mentioning that it took GM more than half a century to move the engine from the nose to the middle of the 'Vette - legendary engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov first experimented with such a layout in the early 1960s, via the CERV and CERV II concepts.
Sure, Ford's current midship offering, the GT, rivals Italian exotics, offering a racecar-like experience for half a million dollars. But, since the carmaker has expanded the Mustang family, including the opinion-splitting Mach E electric crossover, a potential mid-engined rival for the C8 should receive a much warmer welcome.
Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the next-gen Ford Mustang, which uses the S650 codename, is scheduled to land in 2022, coming as a 2023 model.