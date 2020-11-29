Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. McLaren 720S Wet Drag Race Ends in Obliteration

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the fastest cars on the road, thanks to confidence-building AWD. But in a drag race, it might still be beaten by a McLaren 720S. This drag race has repeated itself many times in the past. However, the small details make this a special shootout.
In many ways, this is like a rematch race from 888MF. Two months ago, while it was still sunny, the YouTube channel put another 992 model against the McLaren. It was a 2020 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, which had the same power, but a slightly heavier body. Its place has been taken up by a coupe, which is still down about 70 horsepower compared to the McLaren but could be faster based on the official 0 to 60 mph times (2.7s vs 2.6s).
A little bit of body rigidity isn't going to fix the gap between these two. Yeah, we know the 911 Turbo S is fast and probably punches above its weight. The actual equalizer here is the weather. While the forecasts predicted nothing but clear skies, British drizzle rain and cold wind stepped in to give Porsche an advantage.
With lots of power and RWD, the McLaren really need some good traction during the launch, which it doesn't get here. It's still lighter and has a top speed, but none of that matters here. The 911 Turbo S gets a perfect launch and secures an early lead while its rival struggles for grip.
By around the middle of the race, the power of the 720S begins to tell. But it's too late, and the Porsche secures the quarter-mile victory. Of course, these aren't ideal drag racing conditions, but it should make most supercar owners think twice about messing with a Turbo S on the road... not that road racing is a good idea.
