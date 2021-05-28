4 Baja Designs Shines the LED Spot on 2021 Ford Bronco Lighting Kits From $260

2022 Ford Maverick Debut Is Weeks Away, Sources Say

After the Hyundai Santa Cruz , the Blue Oval is due to introduce a sport adventure vehicle based on a compact crossover. The Maverick as it’s called will reportedly premiere in the first half of June, and obviously enough, its underpinnings are closely related to the Bronco Sport. 49 photos FWD Escape. We also have to remember that the EcoSport goes for $19,995 for the most essential trim level, which makes the Maverick all the more tempting.



There are, however, a few catches. The powerplant, for example, is the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo. Base models with front-wheel drive also feature a twist-beam rear suspension instead of an independent setup, along with halogen lights, steelies, and lots of blank switches. On the upside, a no-frills Maverick would still cost $4,000 less than the Ranger.



Higher up the spectrum, the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo is the powerplant to have thanks to a healthier torque figure. There’s also the possibility of hybrid and plug-in hybrid options just like the Escape offers, but it remains to be seen if FoMoCo intends to roll these out before seeing how many units it sells in the first year of full-blown production.



Speaking of which, the Maverick has been photographed on the assembly line in Hermosillo, Mexico in January 2021. This factory is also responsible for the Bronco Sport, which pretty much confirms the EcoBoost engines mentioned earlier. Just like the Bronco Sport, an eight-speed automatic transmission should come standard regardless of the number of cylinders.



