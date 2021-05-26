Ford Bronco EV, Ranger EV Confirmed Along With Next-Generation EV Platforms

It finally happened, ladies and gents! Ford has confirmed the GE2 and TE1 platforms for electric vehicles, and there’s a whole lot of EVs in the offing.
Product communications manager broke the news on Twitter, starting with a rear-/all-wheel-drive modular architecture for light commercial vehicles, pickups, and SUVs. Global Electrified 2 is how the Blue Oval calls the platform that will be deployed in the next-generation Mustang Mach-E.
Ford showcased the GE2 with outlines of many vehicles, including the Mustang Mach-E, Transit Connect panel and passenger van, and what appears to be the Explorer. Bronco- and Ranger-like silhouettes have been shown on the GE2 to investors as well, which is an interesting proposition.
The Bronco and Ranger both feature body-on-frame construction as you would expect from an off-road SUV and mid-sized pickup, and as a rule of thumb, the ladder frame is better in terms of durability off the beaten path, payload ratings, and towing capability. Switching to a unibody construction may not be to everyone’s taste, but still, customers do have an alternative.
When pressed on the TE1 platform, Levine confirmed that Ford is developing a full-size truck platform for all-electric applications. The Truck Electrified 1 will probably be introduced in the next generation of the F-150 Lighting, along with the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator family haulers.
Electrifying the Expedition and Navigator shouldn’t come as a surprise because Cadillac is developing a zero-emissions Escalade as we speak. The internal combustion-engined Cadillac Escalade will reportedly be discontinued in 2029, and the e-Escalade may arrive in 2024 at the earliest.
Although unconfirmed at the present moment, sources close to the Ford Motor Company understand that electrification will help the Mustang pony car stay relevant in the years to come. Just like the Mustang Mach-E, the all-electric coupe and convertible should be based on the GE2 architecture.
As part of the Ford+ plan, the Blue Oval will form a battery-making joint venture with SK Innovation of South Korea. The partnership centers around two manufacturing facilities in the United States and three battery types: lithium-ion, lithium-iron-phosphate (a.k.a. LFP), and solid-state batteries.
There’s a new all-wheel drive / rear-wheel drive flexible EV architecture on the way for cargo vehicles, pickups and rugged SUVs! pic.twitter.com/P35Jy9hK4l— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) May 26, 2021
Also an all-new full-size pickup truck EV architecture in development. Awesome!— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) May 26, 2021
Yes, we will fully electrify Explorer as you might expect, given our plan to deliver 40% of our lineup as fully electric vehicles by 2030. We will continue playing to our strengths and electrify our icons in high-volume segments that we dominate today. We’ll share details later.— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) May 26, 2021