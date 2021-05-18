No Roads? No Problem for Trakka's All-Wheel-Drive Jabiru 4S Van

5 2006 Saleen S281SC Is One of 29 Extreme Convertibles, Packs a Low-Mileage Punch

2 Pack of Not-So-Classic Ford F-100 Trucks Deliver a Burnout Show for the Ages

1 Loren Healy Goes Up Famous Hell's Gate in Reversing 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door

More on this:

This Low-Mileage 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R May Sell at Well Over MSRP

Introduced for the 2016 model year, the GT350 lineup is topped by the GT350R. Ford stopped making them for the 2021 model year in favor of the Mach 1, which is why these babies are selling for big bucks nowadays. 31 photos



What makes it special, you ask? Well, the list opens with all the usual suspects, including the window sticker, certificate of authenticity, history report, and title. A branded cover and a scale model of the flat-plane crankshaft are included in the sale, and oh, this is a low-mileage pony too.



The odometer currently shows 2,309 miles (3,716 kilometers) on the rev-happy Voodoo engine and Tremec six-speed manual transmission. Finished in Oxford White and blue racing stripes outlined in red, the GT350R in the following clips further sweetens the deal with a carbon-fiber rear wing, matching side skirts, a front splitter, corner winglets, and 19-inch wheels.



As with every R specification, this fellow rocks carbon-fiber wheels that cost a lot to replace if you happen to crack them over a pothole. In the case of the GT500, a replacement wheel retails at



Track-focused goodies further include adaptive damping, two-piece rotors augmented by the Brembo script, and Michelin super-sticky rubber that measures 305/30 in the front and 315/30 out back. The interior is understandably focused because of the vehicle’s nature. Open the driver’s door, and the first elements that capture your attention are the body-hugging Recaro buckets trimmed in Alcantara with red accents, the 12 ‘o’clock market of the steering wheel, and the very top of the gear shifter.



Stock in every respect, chassis number 1FATP8JZ8H5523811 redlines at 8,250 revs because of the flat-plane crankshaft that gives the Voodoo V8 very distinct aural qualities. Last serviced with an oil change in May 2019, the 5.2-liter motor develops 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet (582 Nm).



Take, for instance, chassis number 1FATP8JZ8H5523811 or HR401 if you prefer the metal plate on the passenger side of the dashboard. The first owner paid $68,395, including $900 for destination and delivery, as well as $12,650 worth of extras. Currently listed on Bring a Trailer at $60,000 with six days of bidding left, this pony car will likely exceed $70,000 at auction.What makes it special, you ask? Well, the list opens with all the usual suspects, including the window sticker, certificate of authenticity, history report, and title. A branded cover and a scale model of the flat-plane crankshaft are included in the sale, and oh, this is a low-mileage pony too.The odometer currently shows 2,309 miles (3,716 kilometers) on the rev-happy Voodoo engine and Tremec six-speed manual transmission. Finished in Oxford White and blue racing stripes outlined in red, the GT350R in the following clips further sweetens the deal with a carbon-fiber rear wing, matching side skirts, a front splitter, corner winglets, and 19-inch wheels.As with every R specification, this fellow rocks carbon-fiber wheels that cost a lot to replace if you happen to crack them over a pothole. In the case of the GT500, a replacement wheel retails at a mind-bending $7,400 Track-focused goodies further include adaptive damping, two-piece rotors augmented by the Brembo script, and Michelin super-sticky rubber that measures 305/30 in the front and 315/30 out back. The interior is understandably focused because of the vehicle’s nature. Open the driver’s door, and the first elements that capture your attention are the body-hugging Recaro buckets trimmed in Alcantara with red accents, the 12 ‘o’clock market of the steering wheel, and the very top of the gear shifter.Stock in every respect, chassis number 1FATP8JZ8H5523811 redlines at 8,250 revs because of the flat-plane crankshaft that gives the Voodoo V8 very distinct aural qualities. Last serviced with an oil change in May 2019, the 5.2-liter motor develops 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet (582 Nm).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.