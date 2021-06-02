2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 Flaunts Blown V8 With 444 Horsepower

It’s been a long time since Jaguar was rumored to switch from the AJ-V8 to BMW twin-turbo mills. But contrary to expectations, the supercharged V8 that traces its roots back to 1996 has been given yet another chance.
The F-Type coupe and convertible for the 2022 model year debut a 444-horsepower variant of this DOHC lump, which costs from $69,900 excluding destination charge. This fellow also replaces the four-cylinder turbo engine from the Ingenium family, which is currently listed at $61,600.
Considering that few people made the mistake of buying a British luxury sports car with a puny motor, the change announced by Jaguar isn’t exactly surprising. While on the subject of demand, the F-Type sold 1,200 units in 2020 in the United States, down from a high of 4,629 copies back in 2015.
The entry-level V8 offers 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) of torque from 2,500 revs, which is plenty for the rear tires. An electronic differential optimizes traction, but you definitely want the all-wheel-drive system if you plan to daily drive this car. Regardless of where the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled, the F-Type P450 can shoot to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.4 seconds.
Named after the metric horsepower rating of the supercharged AJ-V8, the F-Type P450 borrows the Quiet Start feature of the F-Type R. As the name implies, bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed when you start up the car.
Other highlights include a switchable exhaust button, 20-inch wheels, 380- and 376-millimeter brake rotors, and Configurable Dynamics. Opting for all-wheel drive in R-Dynamic flavor further adds design-oriented garnish along with auto-dimming and power-folding heated mirrors with memory.
Available in no fewer than 11 exterior colors and over a dozen SVO finishes, the F-Type P450 pales compared to the F-Type R’s 575 horsepower. The flagship rockets to 60 mph in precisely 3.5 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 186 mph (300 kph). Although it can exceed that number, the factory-equipped tires cannot roll at 200 mph (322 kph) for too long.
