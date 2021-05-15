Jaguar E-Type Turns Into 2021 Hybrid-Inspired Car for Its 60th Birthday

It’s not every car that can brag about being called "the most beautiful car ever made" by none other than Enzo Ferrari. And he bestowed this incredible phrase not on one of the machines his company was making, but on something coming from all the way in Britain.
Back in 1961, Jaguar released something called E-Type. Often times described as an icon of the auto world, it was this car that captured the eyes and heart of the Italian auto genius, and it was this car that received those words of praise from Ferrari.
Jaguar produced the E-Type from 1961 to 1975 over three generations, or series as the Brits are calling them. There were some limited editions thrown into the fray as well, for a total of over 67,000 units made over the course of the nameplate's life.
Highly appreciated by collectors, and incredible alluring for shops around the world to take on as restoration or revival projects, the E-Type remains to this day one of the most coveted cars ever made.
The E-Type is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, so expect a flood of related projects to come into the spotlight. On the one hand, we’ll have the real-life E-Type-based projects, including Jaguar’s own Series 1 official restoration program, but a wealth of renderings as well, all trying to imagine how the iconic car would have looked like today.
From the rendering side of things comes this here E-Type, imagined by the guys over at Car Lease as a 2021 machine with heritage lines and the hybrid powertrain Jaguar developed in the early 2010s for the C-X75.
Now, it’s not exactly as exciting, at least visually, as the original E-Type, but then again one never knows how the thing might have looked now had it still been made by Jaguar.
