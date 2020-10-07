Jeremy Clarkson Announced His Supercar of the Year, and You'll Never Guess It

Is Jeremy Clarkson still relevant? We guess we'll find out based on how many reads this article makes, but our expectations aren't exactly high. You could say the former Top Gear presenter's glory years are behind him, and you wouldn't be wrong.
Still, for a large part of the population, the Clarkson, Hammond, and May Top Gear era was the reason they got into cars, so it's natural for some nostalgia to creep in. Besides, even though he's far from being perfect - in fact, he may just be closer to the other end of the scale - Jezza always has that potential to squeeze a smile out of you, if not even an outright burst of laughter.
Even though his public persona isn't at its highest, Clarkson is still relevant enough to be part of the "Motor Awards 2020" organized by The Sunday Times. Well, the fact he's a contributor there probably helped as well.
Anyway, this year's winners list included a host of names you would definitely expect to see featured. For instance, the Sunday Times Car of the Year award was split between the Volkswagen Golf 8 and the Porsche Taycan - a decent enough choice - whereas the Sports Car of the Year went to - no surprises here - the wonderful Porsche 911 Turbo S.
However, we're here to talk about Clarkson's choices, so why don't we do just that. Jeremy only handed out two awards, and while one of them was pretty Clarkson-like, he sure made the other one count. Starting with the former, it's the MINI GP that lifts the Jeremy Clarkson's People's Car of the Year award - a small, loud, obnoxious hot hatch that shares two of its three adjectives with the person whose name is in the award.
The second award from Jeremy Clarkson was for the supercar of the year, and it's here that everyone was taken by surprise. Instead of your usual Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, or Koenigseggs, Clarkson went for the Eagle Lightweight GT. Huh?
To put it simply, it's a Jaguar E-Type restomod with all the modern amenities but none of its soul lost (you can read more about it here). And since this is Clarkson we're talking about, the big man couldn't miss the opportunity to take a swipe at EVs in his argumentation: "When you put your foot down in a 380bhp carb-fed straight-six such as this, and that long bonnet rears up slightly, you know what’s missing from your all-electric motorized vacuum cleaner. The soundtrack.”
