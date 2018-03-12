Jeremy Clarkson Calls the Grand Tour Termination Rumors "Horse s***"

"There is nothing to suggest they are going to do another one. No one has signed anything and employees are wondering where everyone will go once filming wraps,"
a "back seat mole" told the Daily Mail
, and the entire Internet went up in flames afterward.
And so it should because we're talking about arguably the best entertainment car show on the planet, after all, which would leave a huge gap if terminated. After all, we've had Jeremy Clarkson
at the front of 22 Top Gear seasons and three the Grand Tour ones, which is most than some of us have seen our parents over the course of the same period.
Besides, as the first Top Gear season after the trio's departure proved, others have tried to replicate the show's template and its success and failed miserably. Things are picking up for BBC's programme now that they seem to have found a set up that works
, but they're still a long way from the old and golden days.
That leaves the Grand Tour as the only source for your dose of watching old men do stupid things with cars while grinning like lunatics. And we all know we need our old men doing stupid things with cars while grinning like lunatics.
Apparently, the rumors started by the British publication were just your usual tabloid headline meant to flare up the public. While there is no official position from Amazon yet, the unofficial one
suggests the show is busy filming the third series, and will be busy filming the fourth one after that.
Furthermore, Clarkson immediately took to Twitter to express his disbelief that anyone would take seriously something posted by said publication. "Hilarious you believe Mail Online
," he wrote, while later on calling the rumors "horse s**t." Not the worst kind, then, but still pretty bad.