autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Jeremy Clarkson Calls the Grand Tour Termination Rumors "Horse s***"

12 Mar 2018, 12:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With two seasons already under its belt after the three presenters parted ways with the BBC and its Top Gear show, the Grand Tour has recently been rumored to end after season three, which is expected to air later during this year.
5 photos
The Grand Tour's Episode 10 Is All About SUV ThrashingThe Grand Tour's Episode 10 Is All About SUV ThrashingThe Grand Tour's Episode 10 Is All About SUV ThrashingThe Grand Tour's Episode 10 Is All About SUV Thrashing
"There is nothing to suggest they are going to do another one. No one has signed anything and employees are wondering where everyone will go once filming wraps," a "back seat mole" told the Daily Mail, and the entire Internet went up in flames afterward.

And so it should because we're talking about arguably the best entertainment car show on the planet, after all, which would leave a huge gap if terminated. After all, we've had Jeremy Clarkson at the front of 22 Top Gear seasons and three the Grand Tour ones, which is most than some of us have seen our parents over the course of the same period.

Besides, as the first Top Gear season after the trio's departure proved, others have tried to replicate the show's template and its success and failed miserably. Things are picking up for BBC's programme now that they seem to have found a set up that works, but they're still a long way from the old and golden days.

That leaves the Grand Tour as the only source for your dose of watching old men do stupid things with cars while grinning like lunatics. And we all know we need our old men doing stupid things with cars while grinning like lunatics.

Apparently, the rumors started by the British publication were just your usual tabloid headline meant to flare up the public. While there is no official position from Amazon yet, the unofficial one suggests the show is busy filming the third series, and will be busy filming the fourth one after that.

Furthermore, Clarkson immediately took to Twitter to express his disbelief that anyone would take seriously something posted by said publication. "Hilarious you believe Mail Online," he wrote, while later on calling the rumors "horse s**t." Not the worst kind, then, but still pretty bad.
The Grand Tour jeremy clarkson Clarkson rumor Twitter
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Latest car models:
TOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactMercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 (W205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 (W205) CompactAll car models  