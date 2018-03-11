autoevolution
The Grand Tour Rumored to End After Season Three

"The Boy Who Cried Wolf" indirectly teaches us that if you spread a rumor often enough, there's going to be that one time when it comes true. Today, the story about Jeremy Clarkson being old came back with a vengeance, as UK media reported that The Grand Tour would end after season 3.
The Grand Tour's Episode 10 Is All About SUV Thrashing
There are multiple ways to look at this, many of which suggest that it could be true. But let's start with the "facts."

The Daily Mail today cited an insider source as saying that: "There is nothing to suggest they are going to do another one. No one has signed anything and employees are wondering where everyone will go once filming wraps.”

Of course, there's still a lot of filming to be done before they run out of things to do. But before you start blaming Clarkson and Co. for trying to drum up interest around the next seasons, know that he actually twitted "Hilarious you believe Mail Online," which would suggest he doesn't buy any of it.

The idea of The Grand Tour ending after season three pre-dates this controversial article. We found a number of Reddit discussions that are two or three years old already. They point out that while Amazon invested a rumored $250 million into what we'd call a "flagship show," there is indeed no fixed contract past the third season.

As he pointed out in Episode 10 of the current series, Clarkson is 57 years old. May isn't getting any younger either, while Hammond nearly died on two separate occasions while filming car stunts, which is why he didn't get onboard the jet-powered boat recently.

Our opinion is that there might be two more seasons, but nothing beyond that. Not only do the presenters need to feel happy with what they're doing, but there's also Amazon's money to consider.

And you know how has-been pop stars retire doing shows in Vegas? Well, Jeremy Clarkson just signed on to host Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. How "Vegas" is that?



