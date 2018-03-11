The Grand Tour Rumored to End After Season Three

"The Boy Who Cried Wolf" indirectly teaches us that if you spread a rumor often enough, there's going to be that one time when it comes true. Today, the story about Jeremy Clarkson being old came back with a vengeance, as UK media reported that The Grand Tour would end after season 3.

Of course, there's still a lot of filming to be done before they run out of things to do. But before you start blaming Clarkson and Co. for trying to drum up interest around the next seasons, know that he actually twitted "Hilarious you believe Mail Online," which would suggest he doesn't buy any of it.



The idea of The Grand Tour ending after season three pre-dates this controversial article. We found a number of Reddit discussions that are two or three years old already. They point out that while Amazon invested a rumored $250 million into what we'd call a "flagship show," there is indeed no fixed contract past the third season.



As he pointed out in Episode 10 of the current series,



Our opinion is that there might be two more seasons, but nothing beyond that. Not only do the presenters need to feel happy with what they're doing, but there's also Amazon's money to consider.



And you know how has-been pop stars retire doing shows in Vegas? Well, Jeremy Clarkson just signed on to host Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. How "Vegas" is that?







