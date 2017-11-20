The Grand Tour Make Fun of Australian F1 Driver Mark Webber During Audition

More on this:

1 The Grand Tour Drops Resident Driver “The American” From The Show

2 The Grand Tour Season 2 Gets a Good Trailer, Airs December 8th

3 The Grand Tour Tent No Longer Travelling for Season 2, Finds Home in the UK

4 Clarkson & Co's GQ Award Speech Is Epically Awkward

5 Temporary Clarkson Replacement Wanted For The Grand Tour