autoevolution
 

The Grand Tour Make Fun of Australian F1 Driver Mark Webber During Audition

20 Nov 2017, 16:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The new season of Clarkson, Hammond, and May's new show, the Grand Tour, hasn't started yet, but the usual YouTube teaser campaign has. And if that's anything to go by, looks like the new series of episodes will be better than the first.
10 photos
Mark Webber auditioning for the Grand TourMark Webber auditioning for the Grand TourMark Webber auditioning for the Grand TourMark Webber auditioning for the Grand TourMark Webber auditioning for the Grand TourMark Webber auditioning for the Grand TourMark Webber auditioning for the Grand TourMark Webber auditioning for the Grand TourMark Webber auditioning for the Grand Tour
Replicating the success of the old Top Gear show was always going to be difficult, not just of the new gang that took over at BBC, but for the Three Magi themselves. It's true that they could host a cooking show and it would still be entertaining - the bit with folding the DHL box proved that - but fans wouldn't settle for that. They want something just as good as when they were with Top Gear, if not better.

Fortunately for them - and unfortunately for us - the competition isn't that stiff. You'd be hard-pressed to find a good English-speaking TV motor show right now, especially with the new Top Gear proving to be a flop, which means there aren't that many options for a petrolhead as they sit down in front of their TV set.

But Amazon's the Grand Tour seems to hold more cards other than the presence of the three. The show's producers have apparently listened to feedback from the fans and have dropped two of the least appreciated segments - the American and Celebrity Brain Crash. Of course, that means they need to be replaced with something, so the team's two latest videos have been sketches on how to fill the blanks.

Jeremy's Halfa Romeo sounded and looked quite fun, but it also seemed a bit dangerous, so it's unlikely the A-Listers will agree to that. In the meantime, they are also looking for a driver to replace the American, so a social media ad had been posted: #NewDriverWanted "(Mustn't be fat, clumsy or slow)."

It looks like Mark Webber, the Australian former F1 driver showed up for the job, and he certainly fits the bill. He's neither fat, or clumsy, and he's definitely not slow. Well, unless you put him in anything other than a Porsche, apparently. Watch the clip below for an explanation and a few laughs as well. Plus, it features a frigging 911 GT2 RS, so what more do you want?

the GT audition The Grand Tour Clarkson Hammond May Mark Webber
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Latest car models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactINFINITI QX80INFINITI QX80 Large SUVAll car models  