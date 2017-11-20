The Grand Tour Make Fun of Australian F1 Driver Mark Webber During Audition

Replicating the success of the old Top Gear show was always going to be difficult, not just of the new gang that took over at BBC, but for the Three Magi themselves. It's true that they could host a cooking show and it would still be entertaining - the bit with folding the DHL box proved that - but fans wouldn't settle for that. They want something just as good as when they were with Top Gear, if not better.
Fortunately for them - and unfortunately for us - the competition isn't that stiff. You'd be hard-pressed to find a good English-speaking TV motor show right now, especially with the new Top Gear proving to be a flop, which means there aren't that many options for a petrolhead as they sit down in front of their TV set.
But Amazon's the Grand Tour seems to hold more cards other than the presence of the three. The show's producers have apparently listened to feedback from the fans and have dropped two of the least appreciated segments - the American
and Celebrity Brain Crash. Of course, that means they need to be replaced with something, so the team's two latest videos have been sketches on how to fill the blanks.
Jeremy's Halfa Romeo sounded and looked quite fun, but it also seemed a bit dangerous, so it's unlikely the A-Listers will agree to that. In the meantime, they are also looking for a driver to replace the American, so a social media ad had been posted: #NewDriverWanted "(Mustn't be fat, clumsy or slow)."
It looks like Mark Webber, the Australian former F1 driver showed up for the job, and he certainly fits the bill. He's neither fat, or clumsy, and he's definitely not slow. Well, unless you put him in anything other than a Porsche
, apparently. Watch the clip below for an explanation and a few laughs as well. Plus, it features a frigging 911 GT2 RS, so what more do you want?