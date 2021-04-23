V8 Lexus LC500 vs. V6 Jaguar F-Type Drag Encounter Has Dangerously Close Result

WWWing Is a Modular Drone Concept Capable of Conquering Land, Sea, and Air

Never mind the glitzy atmosphere on this video from the good folks over at Australia’s Motor YouTube channel. Actually, they had a rather chilling, therapy-inducing, dangerously close for comfort encounter with the end of the strip for this otherwise tame drag race battle . But let’s put things into perspective. 36 photos AMG GLE 63 S or the little RS Q3



It’s just that for their latest skirmish, there’s a change of scenery (and a very cinematic lighting setup) that implied the use of some basic math. The result was that Motor's Lexus LC500 and the recently



That's why they chose to go for a 350-meter dash instead of the regular 400 meters, which is approximately the equivalent of the traditional quarter-mile. Even in these conditions, it’s still a tight fit because they have just 90 meters of braking space.



Naturally, before the action kicks off, there’s a little presentation so we can meet both competitors. We love when people do their homework, and although at first glance, it doesn't seem right to have a V8-powered



One can judge all the cards provided by the hosts up until the 3:20-minute mark when it’s time for the battle to actually take place, regardless of their driver’s “genuinely nervous” condition. After all, the high-performance pieces of metal didn’t care that there was a slippery patch of grass at the end of the strip leading to a set of trees.



We’re not going to spoil the result, which officially comes out from the 4:40 mark after the guys enjoyed some much-needed “therapy,” but we can say that both cars were, in the end, dangerously close to running out of tarmac!



