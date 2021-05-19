Innocent Nissan GT-R and Silverado Get Sucker-Punched by Trailer-Dropped F-Type

More on this:

1 Jeffree Star Is OK-ed to Drive After Crash, Picks Pink Cullinan for the Occasion

2 Signature Mustang Fail: Driver Smashes Into Model 3 for Hit-and-Run “Glory”

3 Teslacam Footage of Ultra-Intense Car-Flipping Crash Shows the Value of Dividers

4 Lamborghini Huracan “Pulls a Mustang” to Surprise Both Onlookers and Eco-Toilet

5 Chevy Camaro Gods Watch Over "Black Mamba," Here Comes a Most Spectacular Save