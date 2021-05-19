Innocent Nissan GT-R and Silverado Get Sucker-Punched by Trailer-Dropped F-Type

Can anyone imagine a three-car accident that's equally horrifying, hilarious, and doesn’t involve a single driver at the same time? There’s no need to because, as always, reality beats fiction with help from someone who’s probably getting fired from any trailer-related duties.
There’s no way of beating around the bush with this one. So, we’ll just kick off the action from the elevation provided by the second story of a red car trailer. That truck was probably shot on video (embedded below) to celebrate the delightful moment when a prized Jaguar F-Type Convertible was reaching its new home.
Most people will gladly accept anything that speeds up the delivery process after presumably waiting for quite a while to see their new darling arrive in front of the driveway. Still, we’re pretty sure this owner got more than asked for as we can see that the black (pre-facelift) example catches more than enough speed to come flying off the trailer, perform a quick suspension check and end up resting on the front fascia of a Chevy truck.
As far as the Silverado is concerned, we’re not sure it was glad of new company, considering that the F-Type's speed was more than enough to sucker-punch in the face both the white pickup and the innocent Nissan GT-R parked behind it...
Without any means to verify what really happened there, all we can do is speculate that we’re dealing with another of those classic trailer fails where someone either did a botched job at securing the F-Type up on the trailer, or the car somehow broke loose when the truck operator was starting to level the platform towards the ground.
Either way, we can be sure that for the owners of the cars (perhaps it’s one and the same, who knows), this moment will be sorely remembered as that one time when no driver was inside, yet somehow three vehicles still ended up in a garage with a rather large repair bill in the glovebox.
