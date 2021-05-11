Lamborghini Huracan “Pulls a Mustang” to Surprise Both Onlookers and Eco-Toilet

Because today just about everyone has a camera-toting smartphone in the pocket and car owners usually like to show off their assets at automotive-related meetings, there’s always the chance to bump into the latest exotic creation. Or, better yet, immortalize for all eternity an embarrassing little crash when someone decides to go beyond car physics or their driving skills.
For some reason, probably related to the fact that Ford’s Mustangs are so popular (hence, also numerous) and the slight detail that the Blue Oval’s pony wasn’t renowned for its ability to perform skillful maneuvers (ahem, that solid rear axle up to the S550 ‘Stang), it seemed that people crashed it more often than not.
Naturally, awkward incidents occur irrespective of the make and model because they also depend on the the driver's skill. And they don’t necessarily need a big crowd to reach internet fame, as it turns out. Let’s take carlifestyle’s recent social media post of an orange Lamborghini Huracan, for example, shall we?
The setting, an industrial area somewhere in the Netherlands judging by the license plates and the “Crew Vol Gas” inscriptions on the side of the Huracan, clearly isn’t as inviting as a Cars & Coffee location. However, it seems there was still enough of an audience for the Lambo driver to prove that even AWDs can easily pull a Mustang of their own.
Interestingly, few people (perhaps save for the lucky videographer) expected this outcome. That’s pretty much obvious by the casual demeanor of the ladies sitting beside the black car and a red Volkswagen at the curve.
Or the very slow reaction time of the trio of guys admiring the orange Huracan as it tries to drift, then starts to make a fool of itself, and in the end surprises all three of them with the need to take cover... Luckily, it doesn't seem that anyone got hurt, as the driver at least had the common sense to perform the failed maneuver at a rather low speed.
On the other hand, we see three things that got tarnished: the driver’s honor, the Huracan itself, and an innocent eco-toilet...
