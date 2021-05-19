Diverge Expert Gravel Bike Is Specialized's Way of Doing Things Differently

Jeffree Star Is OK-ed to Drive After Crash, Picks Pink Cullinan for the Occasion

Jeffree Star is a love-him-or-hate-him type of social media personality. His taste in cars is just as divisive: his garage is packed with luxury vehicles that he turns custom—and preferably pink. 5 photos



Star did not and won’t have to undergo surgery for his back injury, he tells his millions of followers in a new YouTube video posted to his channel. But he does have to wear a back brace and have extended physical therapy because as things stand right now, he can’t bend down to tie his shoes.



The other night, Star was out behind the wheel for the first time since the accident. He spoke to the paparazzi outside the restaurant where he went for dinner, telling them that he’d been OK-ed to drive and that this was, as a matter of fact, the first time he did so. He picked the perfect car for the occasion: his insane, fully custom, and



Star took delivery of the luxury SUV earlier this year and, as is customary with influencers, made sure everyone knew about it through his social media. Described as the “most custom” Black Badge Cullinan ever made, it’s wrapped in Star’s favorite shade of pink over a pink with black accents interior. It is a truly decadent, extra, and shameless automobile, perfect for someone who boasts of being all that, like Star.



Speaking of the accident, Star had previously credited Rolls-Royce for saving his life in the rollover crash by building reliable machines. He also set the record straight on what caused the accident, saying he hadn’t been drinking and he wasn’t speeding. “There was nothing wrong except the weather and an accident,” he says in his latest video—all the more reason to be thankful for Rolls-Royce's high-quality build standards.



I said what I said ???? https://t.co/7c2U2E4GGe — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 18, 2021



Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show Jeffree Star's non-custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, totaled in a rollover crash in April 2021. Photos in the gallery show Jeffree Star's non-custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan, totaled in a rollover crash in April 2021.