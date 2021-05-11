Kylie Jenner’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Has Baller but Useless Luxury Feature

5 Kim Kardashian’s Kiddie Garage Is a New Type of Flex, Impressive Nonetheless

Kylie Jenner is a “self-made” billionaire and she’s been living the life of one even before she reached this stage. Her impressive, multi-million car collection is proof of that. 10 photos



“Was,” in the past tense, because she no longer owns it. Though Jenner was still driving it and still using it as a photo prop in February this year, the Cullinan has a new owner. RBD LA featured it in its most recent YouTube episode, while detailing some of the changes done to it. They include blacking out all the stock chrome, and they’re also considering putting black wrap over a white line on the body, which matches the white interior.



However, the most interesting part of the video is the fact that it allows us, common folk, auto enthusiasts and potential Jenner fans, a quick glance into



That would be the



The car itself is painted a very special blue, of which Vik says he hasn’t seen before. It rides high on 26-inch wheels, and has a white interior with wood accents and blacked out windows, which might make it more difficult to drive at night. It’s a gorgeous and very luxurious ride, fit for a celebrity of Jenner’s status.



Or the second owner, whoever he might be. Hopefully a drive-in movie fan to make use of that Recreation Module.



