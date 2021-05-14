Cristiano Ronaldo Visits Ferrari and Buys Himself a Very Special Monza SP2

Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction, either to sports fans or car enthusiasts. He is the world’s most famous and accomplished professional footballer, and one of the most passionate supercar collectors. He’s making headlines again in that latter capacity.
Arguably as famous as Ronaldo’s ball game, his good looks and six-pack (*technically an eight-pack), is his car collection. He owns the most luxurious variants of commercially available cars, custom vehicles and ultra limited editions. His garage is home to one of the most expensive and impressive fleets owned by a public figure.
It’s about to get even more awesome. On Monday, Ronaldo visited the Ferrari headquarters, for what looked like an official event that was planned months in advance. He should have been training with Juventus, but since club president Andrea Agnelli was with him, it’s safe to say he won’t get into any trouble. The visit included racers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., and current President of Ferrari John Elkann.
Ferrari posted about it on social media, which confirms that this had business written all over it. Autographs were signed and the expected number of hands were shaken. But who said you can’t mix business with pleasure? Corriere Della Serra reports that, in between business chats, Ronaldo also took care of some personal business, like placing an order for a brand new Ferrari for himself.
He supposedly ordered and paid for a Ferrari Monza SP2 spider in a “super-exclusive red” that you can only get by invitation. The report says that he “paid” for the new ride on site, at the plant, which sounds like Ronaldo was carrying €1.6 million ($1.93 million) in cash with him. This was probably not the case, but the idea that he’d use a business meeting to handle a personal transaction isn’t that far fetched.
If the report checks out, Ronaldo joins a very exclusive list of owners of the very special Monza, which is offered in two seating configurations: SP1 for the one-seat and SP2 for the two-seat variant. Zlatan Ibrahimovic owns an SP2, as does racing driver Max Verstappen and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
