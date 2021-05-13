Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons Shows Off His 775-HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake

Ben Simmons is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA and a franchise cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers, along with his teammate Joel Embiid. Together, they’ve got the Sixers sitting on top of the Eastern Conference standings, with a record of 47-22 and the NBA Playoffs just around the corner.
As we’ve shown you before, Simmons is also a big car guy, having shared images on Instagram with several luxury models and exotics throughout the years. From his Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Wraith to his Ferrari 488 Pista and 488 Spider, or his Lamborghini Urus, there’s nothing sitting in his driveway that wouldn’t impress most people.
The same goes for this Shelby F-150 Super Snake, based on the Ford F-150. Simmons’ truck features a matte black finish with red striping and accents, tinted windows, as well as black dual-spoke wheels. Simmons is Australian (it’s not that boxing kangaroo necklace that gives it away), so it’s no wonder he loves trucks—or Utes, as they like to call them Down Under.
The F-150 Super Snake looks a lot leaner than the regular F-150, and it’s not just down to that lowering suspension setup. The body kit is also noticeable, with its larger and lower front bumper, lower front splitter, flared fenders, custom grille, and functional ram air hood, which hides a 5.0-liter V8 engine that no longer produces 335 hp.
Instead, this supercharged truck will put down 775 hp, courtesy of not just a Whipple blower but also an intake tune for improved airflow, a custom exhaust, and a few other minor mods.
Those looking to buy a brand-new F-150 Super Snake from an authorized Shelby dealership should expect to pay upwards of $102,805 if they want the Whipple-tuned version. The company will also sell you a Sport version of this truck for as low as $93,385, with a single cab setup and a shorter bed. With over 770 hp at its disposal, the Super Snake Sport will get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.45 seconds.
