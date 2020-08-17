Nobody Wants Katie Price’s Suzuki Vitara Barbie, AKA That Pink Monstrosity

Back in the day when Katie Price was more or less a national treasure, she was a very, very rich woman and, as such, could splurge on stuff like getting custom jobs on her favorite cars, turning them into pink-mobiles worthy of a real-life Barbie.
Just to be clear, Katie Price, formerly known as Jordan, was richer than a regular person’s wildest dreams. At the height of her career, she was said to be worth an estimated $59 million, of which less than $1 million remains today. Also a shadow of former glory is the current fleet of cars – including the 2001 Suzuki Vitara she had turned into a Barbie car.
This was just one of the many vehicles the former glamour girl had turned pink, but the only one that came with the “Barbie” writing on the side.
Initially listed for sale in early 2019 on eBay, the listing was pulled from the website after the dealer started receiving hateful comments, despite the fact that it had gotten bids in excess of £66,000 ($86,500). At the time, it was said that the all-pink car was worth no more than £1,500 ($1,970) because it needed extensive repairs.
As it turns out, no one wants the Barbie car anymore. Since the time it failed to sell, it’s been gathering dust and extra rust on the driveway of Katie’s former boyfriend’s father, because she had abandoned it there, The Sun says. The poor man got so tired of having to see it every day of his life that he took matters in his own hands, and delivered the “pink monstrosity” back to Katie’s Sussex home.
According to the report, the car is in dire condition. It needs at least £5,000 ($6,555) worth of repairs because it has “a collapsed roof and needs new wheel arches, tires and interior restoration,” among other things.
The custom work on the Suzuki Vitara Barbie, as it’s come to be known, was done by Robbie Orlando from Valet Magic and originally featured an all-pink exterior over rusty gray interior. Shortly after the car was delivered, Orlando was telling the British media he was thinking of taking Price to court over failing to pay him for the job.
As of this moment, Katie Price is barred from driving – and bankrupt. And has broken both her legs in a recent vacation incident. In other words, she has no use for the Barbie car, even assuming it still worked.
This was just one of the many vehicles the former glamour girl had turned pink, but the only one that came with the “Barbie” writing on the side.
Initially listed for sale in early 2019 on eBay, the listing was pulled from the website after the dealer started receiving hateful comments, despite the fact that it had gotten bids in excess of £66,000 ($86,500). At the time, it was said that the all-pink car was worth no more than £1,500 ($1,970) because it needed extensive repairs.
As it turns out, no one wants the Barbie car anymore. Since the time it failed to sell, it’s been gathering dust and extra rust on the driveway of Katie’s former boyfriend’s father, because she had abandoned it there, The Sun says. The poor man got so tired of having to see it every day of his life that he took matters in his own hands, and delivered the “pink monstrosity” back to Katie’s Sussex home.
According to the report, the car is in dire condition. It needs at least £5,000 ($6,555) worth of repairs because it has “a collapsed roof and needs new wheel arches, tires and interior restoration,” among other things.
The custom work on the Suzuki Vitara Barbie, as it’s come to be known, was done by Robbie Orlando from Valet Magic and originally featured an all-pink exterior over rusty gray interior. Shortly after the car was delivered, Orlando was telling the British media he was thinking of taking Price to court over failing to pay him for the job.
As of this moment, Katie Price is barred from driving – and bankrupt. And has broken both her legs in a recent vacation incident. In other words, she has no use for the Barbie car, even assuming it still worked.