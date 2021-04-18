autoevolution
Makeup Mogul Jeffree Star Praises Rolls-Royce for Saving Him in Rollover Crash

18 Apr 2021, 6:47 UTC ·
Being in any type of car accident is a terrible experience, but it’s less so if you’re at the wheel of a vehicle built like a tank. Just ask makeup mogul and influencer Jeffree Star.
Jeffree Star is in the makeup business, but he’s also somewhat of a fixture in the auto community given his recently discovered passion for car collecting. His auto fleet is truly among the most impressive – and definitely the pinkest – in showbiz. It is also, as of the other day, one Rolls-Royce short.

Star and his friend Daniel Lucas were involved in a “severe” accident near Casper, Wyoming, where the makeup mogul owns a ranch. According to his social media posts, the crash occurred when he hit a patch of black ice and lost control, flipping the vehicle down an embankment three times and hitting a mound of snow.

Police say that drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the accident, but an investigation is still underway to determine if speeding may have played a part. Star was released from the hospital, though he’s in for an extended recovery after partially breaking his back. Lucas, a cancer survivor, is still being kept for observation.

Initial reports said Star was driving the custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan he took delivery of earlier this year. At over $500,000, it was described as the time as the “most custom” Black Badge Cullinan ever. For Star, it was only the latest pink car to add to his pink fleet, which includes a pink McLaren 570S and a pink BMW i8 Roadster, both by West Coast Customs, a pink Lamborghini Urus, and a pink Aston Martin Vantage, among others. He also owns a baby blue McLaren Senna in Tiffany & Co. custom paint.

In his most recent social media post, Star reveals that it wasn’t the pink Cullinan that got destroyed. He credits Rolls-Royce for building such impressive cars, which ultimately ended up saving his life. Photos of the wreck are included, and it looks like another, more stock Cullinan, was totaled. Not even Jeffree Star, the most eccentric appearance in showbiz in recent years, is in the mood for driving pink cars all the time.





