Ice Cube’s Custom 1992 Acura NSX Can Be Had for Just $39,500

It’s not every day you have the chance to purchase a car that used to belong to a hip-hop icon. This 1992 Acura NSX was allegedly first purchased by none other than Ice Cube himself, when he had already become famous, although not quite as big internationally as he is today.
Since this is described as a 1992 NSX, it stands to reason that it was manufactured sometime in 1991, after Cube had already left N.W.A, starting his solo career off with a bang.
Around that time, he had already recorded two solo albums during a 24-month period, and was well on his way to establishing himself as an actor too—beginning with the 1991 classic Boyz n the Hood, followed by the 1992 thriller Trespass.
Back to the car, it has a claimed 45,575 miles (73,345 km) on its 3.0-liter Honda V6 engine, as per Classic Cars of Sarasota, and the asking price is $39,500, which is ridiculously cheap. Maybe there are some issues, but the ad doesn’t specify them, one way or the other.
We should also point out that this isn’t an original spec NSX. It’s, in fact, a custom convertible (full convertible) and not a Targa top. Whether Cube bought it this way or had it modified after the fact is yet another unknown. Roof or no roof, an early-model NSX owned by one of history’s greatest hip-hop artists should definitely cost more than 40 grand, which is what you'd pay for a brand new 2021 Ford Mustang GT.
As for specs, again, not a lot was shared about the car in the ad. Still, we can see that it’s got custom wheels, a black leather interior, Acura’s four-speed automatic gearbox, and what appears to be an aftermarket infotainment system built into the center console.
That V6, by the way, used to put down 270 hp (274 PS) and 210 lb-ft (285 Nm) of torque back when this car was new, getting you to 60 mph (96 kph) in just under 6 seconds.
