1990 Toyota Supra "Black Velvet" Is Probably the Lowest-Mileage One You Can Find

Allow me to be nostalgic for a second here as I picture myself having a driver's license in the late '80s and early '90s, as well as enough cash to get my hands on a proper Japanese sports car. Back then, you could have bought yourself a brand new Mazda RX-7 FC3S, or a Nissan 300ZX Z32, or a Toyota Supra MK III. Of course, with enough cash in your pocket, a Honda NSX would have been on the list too.
I was born in 1989, and I ultimately ended up with a 1991 Mazda RX-7 TurboII, as you may know from one of our previous stories. I still have the utmost respect for its rivals of the day, some of which I mentioned just earlier. Some people might even mistake the FC RX-7 for the MKIII Supra, but a quick peek under the hood will settle the difference easily.
While Mazda opted for the infamous 1.3-liter rotary engine, Toyota went for an inline-six configuration and a rather large 3.0-liter engine, dubbed 7M-GTE. Although initially offered with a naturally aspirated unit, a turbocharger came into play back in 1987, and by 1989 a stock Supra would grant its driver access to 232 horsepower and 254 lb-ft (344 Nm) of torque, which was quite impressive at the time.
Just imagine that in 1993, the Ford SVT division was promoting its Mustang SVT Cobra, which used a 4.9-liter V8 engine, with a maximum output of 235 horsepower and 285 lb-ft (386 Nm) of torque. But the Supra was still quite a heavy car, at least when compared to the RX-7, and many have criticized it for the way it feels going fast around a corner, sometimes calling it a "Japanese muscle car."
MKIII Supra. Well, some love it, some think nothing of it. It's ultimately down to personal taste once again, but there's no denying that the one pictured here is a very special example, to say the least. Because since 1990, this Supra Turbo Targa has only been driven for 3,300 miles (5,310 km)!
As the seller states, "This is one of a kind, and no other 1990 Supra Turbo with lower mileage is known to exist". You can't help but wonder who would buy a car like this and not drive it? You generally see people doing this with Ferraris, but did someone really predict this car would be worth a small fortune three decades later, or is there more to the story?
This example is finished in a rare shade of Black Ruby Pearl, and it comes with a Burgundy leather interior that seems to be completely unaffected by the passing of time. Everything looks all tidy and clean, and this is just the kind of car that will have you looking for old cassettes to play while you're driving. I can actually picture myself driving slowly down the road while listening to Technotronic's "Pump up the Jam," or maybe to Alannah Myles' "Black Velvet."
Also, I don't know about you, but the fact that this comes with a manual gearbox is just the cherry on top for me, as this is, without doubt, the most desirable version available. The BBS 3-piece wheels were fitted to the car by the previous owner when the car was new, and everything else on the car except for the battery is just as it was when it left the factory floor. With all this in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that the asking price is higher than what you'd pay for a brand new Toyota Supra. The seller is asking for $59,000, and the car is located in Canada.
