LaFerrari Replica Is a 1992 Acura NSX Crying for Help

There are people who like to dress as animals and meet up and talk with other people who do the same. They're called furries, and pretty much everyone who doesn't share their passion will think they are weird.
However, just because we don't understand what it is that draws them toward this type of behavior doesn't mean we should make fun of them or suggest they should be banned or anything. After all, they're not harming anyone.
Well, the same can't be said about the whole car replica phenomenon. These people take perfectly good cars and try to turn them into something that resembles a different model. Why? We can only think of two reasons: to show that they can, or to create a completely unique vehicle, albeit usually less appealing that both the original car and the one it tries to emulate.
This abomination right here is trying to be a Ferrari. Not just any Ferrari, but LaFerrari. Well, things get really murky regarding what the author was going for when we get to the vehicle's rear, but the overall vibe hints toward Ferrari's hybrid hypercar. To be fair, Santarsiero Concepts, the outfit behind this creation, never mentions the word "Ferrari," calling the modified Acura NSX the "Venenza."
According to the e-bay listing (which ended yesterday), the Venenza took four years to build, and as questionable as the styling is, the craftsmanship doesn't appear to be bad at all. The panel alignment would make Tesla workers blush and the replica even gets a pair of scissor doors. Still, even though it costs $110,000, it doesn't feel too far off in spirit from the cardboard Bugattis and Lamborghinis made by those guys in Vietnam.
But the worst thing about this build is that it compromises a perfectly good 1992 Acura NSX, a car that, as even the person behind the Venenza admits, is an exotic model on its own. Santarsiero Concepts even goes on to praise the driving dynamics of the Japanese mid-engine sports car with its 300 hp engine and manual transmission, as well as the "F1ish" exhaust sound.
Why would you want to ruin a car like that? Why would you want to dress up as an animal? It's just things some people enjoy doing that others find bizarre, that's all.
