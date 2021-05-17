Signature Mustang Fail: Driver Smashes Into Model 3 for Hit-and-Run “Glory”

Not long ago, we discussed how "pulling a Mustang" has become a popular culture trope for automotive and driver skill fails. And it seems there’s a never-ending abundance of supporting evidence that the phenomenon is not slowing down just because Ford ditched the solid rear axle when introducing the S550 iteration. Or that its drivers are becoming wiser.
The Wham Baam Teslacam YouTube channel is a virtual reservoir of Tesla-related happenings. It takes full advantage of the bevy of cameras the California-based automaker equips its cars with and the owner propensity towards sharing all those moments that scare and amaze us at the same time.
It’s like a car-related thriller composed of sometimes very short features. For example, the latest video (embedded below) has no fewer than 18 moments of Tesla-related craziness tucked inside just 17 minutes of footage. That’s what we call efficiency. But we digress.
We’re here not just for the funny moments but in the hopes that people will finally understand these Tesla EVs are not just zero-emissions wonders but also rolling (or resting) video studios. That’s because vehicles such as the following Model 3 are equipped with a multitude of cameras that can record in real-time even when the car is idle.
Many people know about the Sentry Mode and its way of functioning, but that’s clearly not the case with the Ford Mustang driver seen from the 0:45 mark as he performs one of the iconic nameplate’s signature fails. With an icy parking lot at his disposal, the ego probably compelled him to try and showcase his lack of skills to anyone looking at the ‘Stang.
What followed is a classic case of an uncontrolled RWD car, and to make matters even worse, the botched stunt attempt ended with the Ford smashing into the recording Tesla Model 3. So, did the Blue Oval owner get out and do the right thing? Nope, of course.
He just checked out the damage and moved on. Bad call, since there were witnesses to the whole shenanigan, and the Sentry Mode footage provided the Tesla owner and the police with all the info needed to purse a very traditional hit-and-run case.
