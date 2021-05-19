Doug DeMuro Tests the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali Diesel, Is Surprised by the Engine

It’s not that diesel engines can’t be good when it comes to performance, but most people imagine having big, powerful V8 gasoline units under the hood of their full-size luxury SUV. The odds are that will never change, at least not until we’re all driving fully electric cars.
Still, General Motors will gladly sell you on buying a large truck or SUV that’s equipped with a 277-hp 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbo diesel engine, mated to a modern ten-speed automatic gearbox. The carmaker will also remind you that this is an “award-winning engine” option as far as the Sierra 1500 is concerned, so it should perform rather well in a Yukon too.
As luck would have it, Doug DeMuro grabbed himself a Yukon Denali diesel to find out if it’s anywhere as good as the 6.2-liter V8 model, which has almost twice as much power at 420 hp, but the same amount of torque (460 lb-ft/624 Nm), albeit higher up in the rev range.
That is where diesels shine, and with the 3.0L Duramax, you can access its peak torque figure at just 1,500 rpm, whereas with the V8, you’d have to be at the 4,100-rpm mark. DeMuro was surprised by how punchy it felt, even at highway speed. “Good power in all situations,” he said.
He also found the diesel-powered Yukon Denali to be geared well and responsive and sufficiently quiet inside, which is a strong selling point. Most people feel that diesel engines can be very unrefined when it comes to noise, but that’s not much of an issue with most modern cars, especially if the vehicle is large and well insulated to begin with.
Ultimately, he ended up comparing the Yukon Denali with the Chevy Tahoe a lot, something that was reflected in his "DougScore" too. We definitely don’t see that as a compliment, given how the two models are being marketed.
As luck would have it, Doug DeMuro grabbed himself a Yukon Denali diesel to find out if it’s anywhere as good as the 6.2-liter V8 model, which has almost twice as much power at 420 hp, but the same amount of torque (460 lb-ft/624 Nm), albeit higher up in the rev range.
That is where diesels shine, and with the 3.0L Duramax, you can access its peak torque figure at just 1,500 rpm, whereas with the V8, you’d have to be at the 4,100-rpm mark. DeMuro was surprised by how punchy it felt, even at highway speed. “Good power in all situations,” he said.
He also found the diesel-powered Yukon Denali to be geared well and responsive and sufficiently quiet inside, which is a strong selling point. Most people feel that diesel engines can be very unrefined when it comes to noise, but that’s not much of an issue with most modern cars, especially if the vehicle is large and well insulated to begin with.
Ultimately, he ended up comparing the Yukon Denali with the Chevy Tahoe a lot, something that was reflected in his "DougScore" too. We definitely don’t see that as a compliment, given how the two models are being marketed.